LG's C3 OLED record-low price of $1,599 is the Black Friday deal you should buy now

As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've been extremely impressed with this year's Black Friday TV deals, thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.



The Black Friday TV deal that I keep going back to and recommending to family and friends is LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 (was $2,099.99) at Best Buy. It's an incredible price for a premium 2023 OLED TV, and while the price isn't new, it's still one of the best Black Friday TV deals I've spotted so far.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to our best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



While the old adage is that retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the official day itself, that is no longer the case. Retailers like Best Buy are releasing some of their best offers now, allowing consumers to spread out their holiday shopping and avoid the madness of Black Friday proper.



In fact, Best Buy has a Black Friday price match guarantee in effect, which means if the price of an item goes lower during the holiday season, the retailer will match it. You can purchase today's fantastic deal on the LG C3 OLED without worrying if the TV will be discounted further at the official Best Buy Black Friday sale.

The best Black Friday TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and Best Buy's Black Friday sale has the 65-inch display down to $1,599.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which makes it one of the best Black Friday TV deals so far.

More of today's best Black Friday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99 - a new record-low price.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,496.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. The best-selling display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Price Check: Amazon: $2,597.99 Best Buy: $2,599.99

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV: The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

