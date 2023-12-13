Last-minute gifts on Apple devices that arrive before Christmas
Save on AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, Airtags and more
Christmas Day is just around the corner, and if you're searching for a last-minute gift on highly-coveted Apple devices, then you're in luck. I've searched the web to bring you all of today's best prices on AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch and MacBooks – and they all arrive by Christmas. Even better? All of the Apple devices listed below are also on sale, so you can check someone off your Christmas gift list and save some money - win/win.
Some of the best Apple deals that we expect won't stick around for long include the AirPods 2 on sale for $99, the rarely discounted four-pack of AirTags for $79.99, and the all-new Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.
Keep in mind that Apple devices are some of the most popular online Christmas gifts, and as of writing, all of the items listed below will arrive in time for Christmas, but that will change as we get closer to December 25.
If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can also check out our list of the best Christmas sales from Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
Last-minute Apple gifts - quick links
- Amazon: AirPods, iPads & Watch from $79.99
- Apple: free engraving on select items
- Best Buy: big savings on the iPhone and MacBook
- Gift cards: Apple physical & eGift cards from Amazon
- Walmart: price cuts on all Apple products
The best last-minute deals on Apple devices
Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was
$99 now $79.99 at Amazon
The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $79, the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$129 now $99 at Walmart
The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now. It's highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology. Arrives before Christmas
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was
$249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller and Amazon's last-minute deals have the earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port. Arrives before Christmas
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was
$249 now $179 at Amazon
Amazon's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five. Arrives before Christmas
Apple Watch Series 9: was
$399.99 now $329 at Amazon
The Apple Watch 9 was only released in October, but Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Arrives before Christmas
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99 now $249 at Walmart
Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. Arrives before Christmas
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Amazon still has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life. Arrives before Christmas
More holiday sales in the US
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Stocking stuffers: tech, gift cards, candy & toys
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan