Last-minute gifts on Apple devices that arrive before Christmas

Christmas Day is just around the corner, and if you're searching for a last-minute gift on highly-coveted Apple devices, then you're in luck. I've searched the web to bring you all of today's best prices on AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch and MacBooks – and they all arrive by Christmas. Even better? All of the Apple devices listed below are also on sale, so you can check someone off your Christmas gift list and save some money - win/win.



Some of the best Apple deals that we expect won't stick around for long include the AirPods 2 on sale for $99, the rarely discounted four-pack of AirTags for $79.99, and the all-new Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.



Keep in mind that Apple devices are some of the most popular online Christmas gifts, and as of writing, all of the items listed below will arrive in time for Christmas, but that will change as we get closer to December 25.



If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can also check out our list of the best Christmas sales from Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

The best last-minute deals on Apple devices

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $79, the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Walmart

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now. It's highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller and Amazon's last-minute deals have the earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port. Arrives before Christmas

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five. Arrives before Christmas

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was only released in October, but Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Arrives before Christmas

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. Arrives before Christmas

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Amazon still has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life. Arrives before Christmas

More holiday sales in the US