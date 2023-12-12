Last-minute Christmas gifts at Walmart: shop today's 19 best deals

December 25 is drawing near, and if you're looking to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help. The retailer is having a massive sale on best-selling gift ideas, all of which ship in time for the big day. I've take a good look at what's in the sale, and hand-picked the 19 best last-minute Christmas gifts to shop today.

Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include a mix of tech gadgets, Apple devices, vacuums, kitchen appliances, toys, TVs and gaming consoles. The Christmas gift ideas listed below are unique, because all the items are on sale and are genuinely good bargains, some of which are still at record-low prices that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



A few holiday best-sellers include the AirPods 2 on sale for $99, the Chefman TUrbo air fryer marked down to just $49, and the PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499.



Walmart offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, so all the last-minute gift ideas listed below will arrive before Christmas Day.

Last-minute Christmas gifts at Walmart

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $79.99 at Walmart

The Apple AirTag would make a great stocking stuffer, and it rarely gets discounted, but Walmart has the 4-pack on sale for $79.99 – cheaper than the recent Black Friday price. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Walmart

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now, and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.95 now $169 at Walmart

The Beats Studio 3 are on sale for $169, which is an incredible deal for a pair of wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology. The Beats Studio 3 pack Apple's W1 chip, feature noise-canceling technology, and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

Nintendo Switch Console - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Walmart

This superb Nintendo Switch bundle packs the console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service. A fantastic gift for any Super Mario fan.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games, for $499.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $199.99 now $99 at Walmart

The best-selling 23andMe DNA test is a unique Christmas gift idea, and Walmart has the kit on sale for a record-low price of $99. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Chefman Turbo Fry Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $49 at Walmart

Air fryers make great Christmas gifts, and Walmart has this Chefman Turbo model on sale for just $49, thanks to a massive $80 discount. This is a big enough capacity for a medium-sized family, and comes with a 60-minute timer that automatically shuts off when your cooking is done. So, no more burnt dinners, even when you're multi-tasking at home.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $49 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for just $49 at Walmart's holiday sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage, and uses K-Cup pods to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are Christmas best-sellers, and just in time for Christmas, Walmart has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find right now, and just $10 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, provides up to two hours of run-time, and can be controlled by the Shark app or with compatible smart home devices.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart

Taking the top spot in our best Shark vacuums list, the Shark Cordless Pro is powerful and comes with a few clever features, including its Sense IQ tech that automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is, and its surprisingly hand odor neutralizer. It's a pricey vacuum, but with this hefty $201 discount, it's more than 50% off, and the cheapest we've seen it.

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum on sale for $399.99. The Dyson Outsize is perfect for pet owners, as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (refurbished): was $399.99 now $229.99 at Walmart

The usually pricey Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is always a best-selling Christmas gift, and Walmart has this refurbished model on sale for $229. It boasts an abundance of features, is compact, and delivers great results, and this is a great deal on one of the leading hair dryers out there. We gave it four stars out of five in our review, and named it the best premium option on our list of the best hair dryers.

Onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $198 at Walmart

This is an incredible price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. and this exact model sold out during Black Friday. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a mid-size 4K TV.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $298 at Walmart

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the 50-inch display on sale for just $298. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $300, which is an incredible deal.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,299 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,299 – a new record-low. We praised the display for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control – all for under $1,300, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,396 | Best Buy: Sold out

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is on my Christmas wish list, and Walmart has the 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's just $50 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday, and the best deal you can find right now. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that blends seamlessly into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

