It's your last chance to get a highly-rated OLED TV for a ridiculously cheap price

Amazon's 2025 Big Spring Sale is coming to an end. The week-long event ends tonight, which means you have just hours left to snag one of the best OLED TVs on the market at a ridiculously low price.



Amazon has dropped LG's 55-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,089 (originally $1,799.99), a $710 discount. This is just $50 shy of the record-low price we briefly saw last year and an incredible price for a highly rated 55-inch OLED display.



The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast.



The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

Last chance: LG's 55-inch C3 OLED TV

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,799.99 now $1,089 at Amazon The stunning LG C3 OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. Today's Big Spring deal from Amazon brings the price of the 55-inch model down to $1,089 – only $50 shy of the record-low price.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,597.99 now $1,097.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Today's deal from Amazon on the 48-inch model is $100 more than the record-low price.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Hisense U6N 65-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499.98 now $899.99 at Amazon The Hisense U6N is one of the best budget TVs you can buy. Thanks to its mini-LED backlights, it offers bright, detailed pictures with solid contrast and punchy colors. It's also a solid option for gamers, with 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Vision, and VRR for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X. At under $1,000, it's superb value for money, as you get a TV with a lot to offer.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon If you're looking for the best premium TV deal in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,396.99 - $200 more than the Black Friday record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG 77-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,796.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has this massive 77-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

