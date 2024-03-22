I’m a laptop expert, so trust me when I say you should not miss this Asus Chromebook Plus deal from Amazon

I've been reviewing laptops for years, and if someone asks me what laptop they should buy for under £300, I always say the same thing: get a Chromebook. If you're looking for a super-cheap laptop, then Amazon's Spring Sale event has a great offer for the Asus Chromebook Plus, which is now just £249.99 (down from £399).

Why do I recommend Chromebooks to people looking for cheap laptops? While there are laptops running Windows 11 out there for under £300, they often aren't worth paying for; even at those low prices. This is because they usually come with underpowered or outdated hardware, which makes using Windows 11 a chore.

However, Chromebooks use the much more lightweight Chrome OS software, which runs really well on less powerful hardware, so you end up getting a much better experience on a Chromebook of the same price or less.

That's especially true of the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402CBA Amazon has on sale here. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage, it comes with specs that are actually pretty powerful for a Chromebook, and they wouldn't look out of place powering a Windows 11 laptop.

With Chrome OS, you'll get a fantastically smooth and snappy experience, and while the Chromebook Plus CX3402CBA can't run Windows 11 apps, there are a huge library of Chrome OS apps available. And you can run Android apps as well. For most day-to-day tasks, this Chromebook will be ideal - plus you get a huge 10 hour battery life as well, and with this £150 price cut, this is an absolutely brilliant cheap laptop deal.

Today's best Asus Chromebook Plus deal

Asus Chromebook Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-Chromebook-CX3402CBA-i3-1215U-Operating%2Fdp%2FB0CFM5SG9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/the-best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best laptop deals for school or college and a bargain as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.

Chromebook Plus laptops are a new category of Chromebook that offer more powerful components, while keeping a lot of the things we love about traditional Chromebooks, such as their low prices and long battery lives.

Because of the more powerful hardware, Chromebook Plus devices can often be more expensive than regular Chromebooks, which is one of the reasons why I love this deal so much. Even at its original price of £399, this is a great value, but at £249.99, it's easily one of the best laptop deals we'll see until Black Friday at least.

While it won't be a laptop for everyone, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402CBA is ideal for day-to-day use. It'll be especially good for students looking for an affordable laptop they can use throughout the day without needing a charge.

