I'm a Black Friday expert - here are Amazon's best tech deals, starting at $12.99

While Black Friday is still a week away, Amazon launched its official sale, and unsurprisingly, some of its best Black Friday deals are on tech gadgets. More specifically, Amazon has its own lineup of smart home devices, with stunningly low prices starting at just $12.99.

As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Black Friday for seven years and is a self-proclaimed shopping expert, I've listed the 21 best tech gadgets from Amazon's sale. Black Friday is your best opportunity to find one of Amazon's best-selling devices on sale.

You can find record-low prices on Fire tablets, Echo speakers, Kindle ereaders, security cameras, smart displays, and Fire TVs. Amazon's smart home gadgets can simplify your life and make great Christmas gifts for the upcoming holidays.

A few stand-out deals include the all-new Kindle on sale for $84.99, the Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for $19.99, and this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $189.99.

Keep in mind that all the products listed below are on sale for their lowest-ever prices and you won't find a better deal on Black Friday proper.

Amazon Black Friday deals: the 21 best tech gadgets

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Black Friday deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon This Black Friday deal lets you get Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot bundled with a smart color bulb for just $22.99. An Echo Dot on its own is on sale for $22.99 (originally $49.99), so this deal gets you a smart color bulb for free. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and controlling the included smart bulb

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life - all for $29.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Black Friday sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer during Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $49.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Black Friday deal is a massive 58% discount and a record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to its lowest price, under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader and features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks. Today's Black Friday deal is a first-time discount and an incredible price for an all-new Amazon e-reader.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to a new record low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

