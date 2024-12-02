I took the term LEGO house quite literally and now I have no more space for these excellent LEGO Cyber Monday deals
These are the LEGO sets I'd buy if I still had some room...
Ask anyone that comes round to my home, and they'll tell you my LEGO addiction is out of control. What started as a new set of plastic bricks every now and then, has become an ever-growing collection that takes up all the space on my bookshelves and table tops.
I'd love to get more LEGO in these excellent Cyber Monday deals, but at some point you need to know when enough is enough. So instead of buying more LEGO for myself, I'm going to use my expertise to round up the best Lego Cyber Monday deals, so you can snag yourself some plastic bricks for the holidays.
The pick of the bunch is LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts and Grounds at Amazon for $135.95 (was $169.99), as it's an excellent diorama of the world's most famous wizarding castle.
In the UK, I love the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for £539.99 (was £734.99) at Amazon. You'll need a massive table but if you've got the space, this could be the perfect LEGO set to pick up this Cyber Monday.
There are so many great LEGO deals this Cyber Monday, but the following deals are my favorites, and ones I wish I could find space for in my home.
Today's best US Cyber Monday LEGO deals
Transform your table center pieces with the Lego Flower Bouquet, a beautiful looking building set that looks great all year round. This unique set is on offer at Amazon for Cyber Monday and while it's not a massive discount, it's enough to warrant your hard-earned cash.
What's better than building just one Lego set? Well, clearly, it's building multiple pieces from just one set, and that's precisely what Tiny Plants accomplish. You'll build nine potted plants complete with a terracotta pot and can display them as you wish – maybe all in a row or scattered around for bright pops of color.
I own the larger LEGO Hogwarts Castle, but there's something about this smaller diorama that really stands out. At $135.95, this Hogwarts Castle and Grounds would look excellent on any shelf in your home.
Lego's Up house set – from the Pixar film – is just a few dollars away from the lowest price ever at $47.99. If you're shopping for a Pixar fan or are one yourself, you'll love the building and display experience with this set. It's not just the iconic house from the film; you get minifigs for Carl Fredricksen, Russell, and Dug.
I love Japanese art, and I love LEGO, so this Hokusai The Great Wave set is my dream collaboration. At $80, this deserves a standout spot in your home, after all what's better than making your own art?
Two cars is better than one, and this Lego Technic set lets you build a McLaren Formula E Race Car and a 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car. Both sport plenty of pieces in the brand's iconic orange.
Today's best UK Cyber Monday LEGO deals
Who doesn't love a zen garden? I already own the LEGO Tranquil Garden but if I could I'd buy another, it's just that good. For £71, this might be the best LEGO Cyber Monday deal of the lot.
I absolutely love this 3D Amazing Spider-Man Wall Art, and at £94 it could make an excellent gift for that special someone in your life. Marvel and Lego crossovers are incredible, and this wall art is no different.
There's something so nostalgic about the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set, and at £41.99 now's the best time to finally add it to your collection.
This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals, full stop. This behemoth of a Lego set is a delight to build, and with £195 sliced off its original price tag, it's almost a no-brainer. While it's still expensive, this 7,541-piece is an absolutely incredible LEGO set.
I have a custom Kratos mini figure from God of War, and I've been waiting to buy this NINJAGO Dragon Stone Shrine to build the perfect background for him. At £79.99, I absolutely love this Cyber Monday deal and might even make room for it myself.
Cyber Monday is the best time to buy LEGO, so why not treat yourself or the loved one in your life to some plastic bricks for the holidays? With so many different LEGO sets to choose from, you're bound to find the right set and at the right price, but hurry up Cyber Monday won't stick around for too much longer.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.