I test the best 4K TVs and these are the TVs sports fans should buy on Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day sales are off and running, and several of the best TVs are getting impressive discounts from their initial list price. Among them are four TVs that deliver an optimal experience when watching sports, something they manage by combining the high brightness necessary for daytime viewing with an anti-glare screen to fight reflections from room lights and windows.

At the top of our list are three flagship mini-LED TVs released in 2024 that hit new brightness peaks compared to top models released by the same brands in 2023.

Here are the deals: the 65-inch TCL QM851G is $999 (was $1,398); the 55-inch Hisense U8N is on sale for $798 (was $1,099); and Samsung’s 55-inch QN90D can be had for just $1,697. Along with this mini-LED trio, the flagship Samsung S95D OLED TV is on sale for $2,297 (was $2,597) in the Prime Day TV deals.

Each of these TVs is guaranteed to get the job done right when viewing sports, be it baseball, soccer, or the forthcoming summer Olympics, and they are also great options for watching movies.

TCL QM851G series 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,398 now $999 at Amazon

The TCL QM851G series is the company’s flagship mini-LED TV lineup for 2024, and Amazon is offering the 65-inch version for an astonishing $999 in this Prime Day deal. In our TCL QM851G review, we were deeply impressed by this TV’s bright yet refined picture and appreciated its effective anti-reflection screen and gaming features. This is a limited-time deal on TCL’s best TV, and it comes with our highest recommendation.

Hisense 55-inch U8N mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon

Hisense’s 55-inch U8N is now on sale for just $798. That’s a great price for a 2024 mini-LED TV with a high brightness spec and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. The U8N is also an excellent TV for gaming with 144Hz support and its 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system promises spacious sound. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for this TV, and now's your chance to snap it up at a discount.

Samsung QN90D 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1.997 now $1,597 at Amazon

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 is now $1,597 in this Prime Day sale. That’s an excellent deal for a 55-inch TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. Plus, with four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. It’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but this $400 Prime Day discount eases the pain.

Samsung S95C series 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,497 at Amazon

The 55-inch model of Samsung’s top OLED TV for 2023 is selling for its lowest-ever price in this Prime Day deal. For just under $1,500 – a 32% discount – you’re getting a TV with the second-generation of Samsung’s QD-OLED tech, which delivers images that are 40% brighter than the previous version, plus a stunning array of gaming features. We called the S95C ‘transformational” in our Samsung S95C review, and this fantastic deal now brings its price more within reach.

TCL’s top TV impressed us in our QM851G review with its extremely high brightness, outshining any other TV we’ve yet tested on that measure. It also features an anti-glare screen that effectively reduces in-room light reflections and has a powerful built-in 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system. Off-axis picture uniformity isn’t the best, with some contrast fade happening when viewing from extreme viewing angles. Still, the QM851G is available in screen sizes up to 98 inches, so that becomes less of an issue the larger you go. This is an incredible deal worth grabbing now.

We haven’t yet reviewed the Hisense U8N, but if it’s anything like last year’s Hisense U8K, it should have excellent picture quality, and Hisense says it’s twice as bright as last year’s model. Like the TCL QM851G, the U8N also has an anti-glare screen, and at $798 for the 55-inch version, it’s another great Prime Day deal.

In our hands-on test of the Samsung QN90D , we were impressed by its brightness, anti-glare screen, and Wide Viewing Angle feature, which made pictures look uniformly good from any seat in the room. The QN90D is available in a wide range of screen sizes – from 43 inches up to 98 inches – and is also a great gaming TV, with four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support ( up to 144Hz for PC gaming) and FreeSync Premium Pro VRR. Even at its discounted price, the QN90D is pricier than the other mini-LED options in this list, but its impressive performance and features make it well worth consideration.

Our Samsung S95D review called it one of the best – if not the best – TVs to arrive in 2024. A big part of this was its high brightness for an OLED TV, but another was its Matte anti-glare screen, which effectively solves the screen reflection problem that typically plagues OLED models. Like the Samsung QN90D, the S95D has a wide viewing angle and is also great for gaming. The S95D remains pricey even with this Prime Day discount, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for a premium TV with all the trimmings.

