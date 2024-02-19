I shop deals for a living - here are the 9 best sales for President's Day I recommend

Presidents' Day has arrived, which means hundreds of Presidents' Day sales are live with promises of huge discounts and clearance prices on TVs, appliances, mattresses, tech, and furniture. With so many Presidents' Day sales available, it can be difficult to separate a good offer from a bad one. That's where I come in.



As a deals editor at Techradar, I shop for sales for a living and have been covering Presidents' Day for half a decade. I know what retailer has the best deals on specific categories, so you can find the absolute best bargains today.



Below, I've listed the nine best Presidents' Day sales, which include discounts on major appliances, Apple devices, cheap TVs, and furniture. Some of the most popular offers include Best Buy's Presidents Day appliances sale with up to $800 in savings on major appliances, Walmart's fantastic selection of cheap TVs with big-screen displays starting at just $348, and you can save up to 60% on Amazon's best-selling smart home devices.



Shop more of today's best Presidents' Day sales below. Keep in mind that most offers end tonight at midnight and you won't see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.

The 9 best Presidents' Day sales

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale offers massive savings of up to 40% on major appliances. Washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE all feature. Extra discounts and gift cards of up to $500 are some of the handy bonuses available on select packages. There's also free shipping, free installation, and free removal of old items on some items.

DreamCloud Mattress: was $1,332 now $665 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud's Presidents' Day sale had one of the best mattress deals you can find, thanks to an impressive 50% discount sitewide, which brings the flagship DreamCloud mattress down to $665 for a queen size. The DreamCloud is a hybrid mattress that layers up bouncy pocket coils and sink-in memory foam, all topped off with a luxurious, cashmere-blend cover. It sleeps cool and absorbs movements well.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $1,300 on refrigerators, ranges, washers and more

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is another favorite destination for major appliances with huge discounts across a huge range of white goods. Highlights here include up to $1,300 off the brand's excellent bespoke refrigerators, up to $900 off washer and dryer combos, and up to $565 off ranges. The brand is also offering free delivery and even throwing in a free cookware set worth $400 with eligible orders.

Walmart: cheap big-screen TVs from $348

While Walmart's Presidents' Day sale offers a wide range of items on sale, I'm highly impressed with this year's TV deals. You can find best-selling 4K, QLED and OLED TVs on sale from brands like Samsung, LG and TCL with stunning prices on big-screen displays.

Best Buy: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Watches from $89.99

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale not only has appliances, but the retailer has some of the best Apple deals you can find at the moment, with record-low prices on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and Watches. If you want to grab an Apple deal today, then Best Buy is the top retailer.

Amazon: save up to 60% on Amazon smart home devices

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has thousands of items on sale, but it's the retailer's discounts on its own devices that have us interested. You can save up to 60% off Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Blink Security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $1,099 now $659 at Nectar

Nectar's Presidents' Day sale is another favorite with up to 50% off everything, which takes a queen-size mattress down to $659. Our reviewers found the Nectar Memory Foam mattress delivered good pressure relief and motion isolation, making it a good choice for anyone with achy joints or who shares a bed with a partner. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to ensure it suits you.

Wayfair: furniture deals starting at $19.99

If you're looking to score furniture for cheap, the Wayfair Presidents' Day sale had some of its best deals since Black Friday, with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, decor, lighting, patio items, storage solutions, wall art, and more. You can also receive free shipping on orders over $35.

Home Depot: save up to $800 on major appliances

Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale is always a popular destination, thanks to its massive discounts on best-selling major appliances. You can save up to $800 on a wide range of refrigerators, washers, and dryers and ranges from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool.

More Presidents' Day sales