I review tablets for a living and the iPad mini for $379.99 is a must-buy for Prime Day

The iPad mini is now three years old, and it's the last small tablet standing. I haven't heard any rumors about a new iPad mini on the horizon, and every other small tablet maker besides Amazon, with its cheap Amazon Fire tablets, has grown their tablet screens over the past few years.

Still, with Amazon Prime Day in full swing, you can score the iPad mini at the lowest price ever. It's just $379.99, a massive $120 off the $499.99 MSRP. Considering that tablet makers keep opting for bigger sizes, it's possible that the Pad mini could disappear suddenly from Apple's lineup, never to be seen again.

I remember Samsung's first iPad competitor, the Galaxy Tab, was a 7-inch tablet made for mobile networks. Today's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a 14-inch couch potato with no cell service.

Prime Day deal: Apple's iPad mini

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon

The iPad mini is $120 off at Amazon, dropping to its lowest price ever. The iPad mini is Apple's oldest iPad, and it may not be replaced, so if you want to save money on the last mini tablet worth buying, take advantage now.

The iPad mini for $379.99 at Amazon represents the lowest price ever for the tablet and a great deal, even if the iPad mini is old. I worry Apple could soon drop the iPad mini and sell the remainder on Walmart.com and if Apple doesn't have many iPad mini left, those could sell out quickly.

When the Macbook Air M1 was replaced, it went to Walmart for $699, $50 below its lowest price ever. I say it isn't worth the risk. This may be the last chance for a good deal without fighting for the last iPad mini left.

Tablet fans and iPad aficionados know the iPad mini is special because it's quietly one of Apple's most powerful tablets – or at least it was for its first few years. Today's iPad 10.9 is not as fast as the iPad mini. If you want a capable tablet you can fit in a jacket pocket or a small handbag; there are no others worth considering. Get it with 5G built-in, and you may not want to carry your smartphone anymore.

Of course, the iPad mini Prime Day deal isn't the only iPad deal worth checking out today; it's just the most urgent one. If you want a larger tablet, you can find an amazing deal on the iPad Air (2022) at Best Buy. For only $399.99, you get an iPad Air at Best Buy with an Apple M1 chip inside, which means it should run Apple Intelligence features, unlike the iPad mini and the basic iPad models. Best Buy also has great savings on older iPad Pro models, saving $300 on the iPad Pro 11-inch (2022).

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK