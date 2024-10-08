I loved this TCL mini-LED 4K TV when I tested it and it’s back to a record-low price for Prime Day

Now that we’re deep into football season, I’m concerned about the status of your TV. Is it big enough? Is it bright enough? Does watching games on it give you an “in-the-stadium” experience? If the answer to these questions is “no,” then Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to set the situation right.

One of the best Prime Day TV deals I’ve spotted is $998 for the 65-inch TCL QM851G . That’s more than $500 off the regular $1,499 price and a great deal on not just one of the best mini-LED TVs but one of the overall best TVs of 2024. The 65-inch QM851G has dropped to that price in earlier sales, but it’s never gone lower and is worth every penny.

• Shop more early Prime Day deals

Not in the US? Check out below where you can find the best TCL QM851G deal for your region.

The TCL QM851G has an incredibly bright picture along with an anti-reflection screen that makes it perfect for daytime viewing of football or other sports. It’s also a great gaming TV, with 4K 144Hz support (and 240Hz at 1080p resolution). It also has an Onkyo-designed 2.1.2-channel speaker system with up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers that deliver powerful built-in sound.

Today's best 65-inch TCL QM851G deals

TCL QM851G 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1499.99 now $998 at Amazon

The TCL QM851G delivers premium performance for an affordable price, and it's now even more affordable in this Prime Day deal. TCL's top mini-LED has stunning contrast and dazzling brightness, and it also delivers on gaming and audio fronts. While it's hit this price before, Amazon's Prime Day deal on the 65-inch model remains its record-low price and is a steal for a TV of this quality.

In my 75-inch TCL QM851G review, I was impressed not just with the TV’s brightness but also with its upscaling of high-definition and lower-resolution programs. This made even older TV shows from the 1970s look great on its big, bright screen. The QM851G’s highly refined local dimming also made dark movies and TV shows look good, even super-challenging ones like House of the Dragon on Max.

TCL really upped the sound quality of the 2024 QM8 series over previous models, boosting the power to its 2.1.2-channel speaker system to 80 watts. We rarely say you don’t need to use one of the best soundbars with a TV, but the QM851G is one exception, with the up-firing speakers delivering vivid height effects in Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

If you’re a football or a movie fan (or both!), I can guarantee you will be impressed with the TCL QM851G. At just $998 for the 65-inch model – and $1,326.99 for the 75-inch model that I reviewed – this is one of the best Prime Day TV deals going.

Want the latest deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US