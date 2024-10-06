I love a good bargain and these 7 appliances are under AU$100 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Who doesn't love to a good bargain? I certainly do and I'm always on the lookout for a good deal – whether it's on a Dyson vacuum cleaner or just a new electric kettle for my kitchen. And one of the best places to find excellent bargains right now is on Amazon.

The online retail giant is gearing up to kick off its October Prime Day sale – called Prime Big Deal Days – and early discounts have already started. That means there's a lot of money to be saved and there's plenty of budget buys to find. We've already selected some of the best deals under AU$100 in our dedicated coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day deals available in the lead up to the sale, but the below household appliances aren't to be missed either.

Whether you want a cheap solution to keeping your clothes looking wrinkle-free or you need to kit out your kitchen with some new small appliances, Amazon's got you covered with discounts of up to 48% off, that drop prices to under AU$100. They're not just great for you, but they might even make useful gifts for a loved one come Christmas.

So, without further ado, here are my top appliance bargains on a budget.

Russell Hobbs Addison kettle (stainless steel): was $89.95 now $53 at Amazon AU Save AU$36.95

With 5 different temperature options, this electric kettle is ideal for the tea connoisseur, but it will boil water for just about anyone. The buttons are illuminated in case you find yourself craving a midnight cuppa, and its 1.7L capacity is more than enough for 2-3 cupfuls. The inner filter is removable and dishwasher safe too. You can get the Stainless Steel option for 41% off, but the Matte Black (available via the same listing) only gets a 10% at the time of writing.

Philips Series 3000 handheld steamer: was $79.95 now $55 at Amazon AU Save AU$24.95

This lightweight handheld steamer promises to get wrinkles out of your clothes in minutes without any damage, thanks to a steam plate in the front. So even if you do touch your clothes while there's up to 20g/mini of steam flowing through it, the material isn't going to get burnt. It features a 100ml water tank, so it really is for the quick and easy jobs, but it's also foldable, making it easy to stow away.

NutriBullet Portable Blender: was $79.95 now $59 at Amazon AU Save AU$20.95

Available in several fun colours, this little blender is for the liquid breakfast on the go. Not only does it come with a handle, but it's slim enough to fit into side pockets of most backpacks. It can blitz smoothies, protein shakes and cocktails, plus you'll get about 15 drinks per charge. It does have a decently large capacity of 590ml too.

Russell Hobbs Addison 4-slice toaster: was $99.95 now $59.40 at Amazon AU Save AU$40.55

With mouths to feed, sometimes a regular 2-slice toaster just doesn't cut it in the morning. If you have the extra bench space for a 4-slicer, then the Russell Hobbs Addison is a good investment at a whopping 41% off. However, only the Brushed Steel colourway get this discount, with the Black option (available via the same listing) is discounted only by 22%.

Philips Essential Air Fryer (HD9200/21): was $199 now $97 at Amazon AU Save AU$102

It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. At an impressive 51% off, this kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$79 before, but this is still a good price.

Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario hand blender: was $189 now $98 at Amazon AU Save AU$91

With up to 21 different speed settings to choose from, this multi-purpose hand blender will whip up smoothies, sauces and dips without a lot of mess. While the 1,000W motor should be able to blitz through seeds and ice, you'll also get a whip attachment, a masher and a chopper in the box too.

NutriBullet Series 900 Essentials blender: was $119 now $99 at Amazon AU Save AU$20

Admittedly this 17% discount isn't much to write home about, and chances are there might just be a better discount come the actual sale, but it's still good value if you need a powerful blender for your liquid breakfast needs. In fact, it will even come handy if you want to use it as a regular blender to make sauces, dips and small batches of soup. This model has a 900W motor and comes with a single 700ml cup.

More note-worthy appliance deals

While the aforementioned appliances are under AU$100, there are others that will cost you more, but the discounts are still worth considering.

Shop more discounts in our dedicated Amazon Prime Day deals coverage or check out all the early deals at Amazon.