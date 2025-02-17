I found the 12 best Samsung Presidents' Day sales: including discounts of up to $1,800 on appliances, TVs, and more

This year's Presidents' Day sales are live at the official Samsung Store and there are some superb deals on everything from the brand's high-end TVs to the latest Galaxy S25 smartphones. Black Friday-level discounts are available across the board today, with savings reaching all the way up to $1,800 for major appliances.

Browse the full Samsung Presidents' Day sale

You can check out today's 12 best deals in the Samsung Presidents' Day sale below, which I've picked out as TechRadar's deals editor. I've been hunting all day to find great prices on models that we've personally tested and loved here on-site and I've found some great options.

A few highlights include brand-new releases like the latest Galaxy S25 smartphones, the Galaxy Tab S10, and the S95D - which is one of the best OLED TVs we've ever tested. Even cheaper accessories, like the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Galaxy Ring, have extremely competitive deals today, and I've made sure to list those out, too.

Scroll down to see a full selection of this year's best Samsung Presidents' Day sales or head on over to our main Presidents' Day sales page for recommended deals from other retailers.

The 12 best Samsung Presidents' Day deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Looking for one of the latest Galaxy S25 devices? The official Samsung Store offers an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 of store credit on the house for both carrier and unlocked devices today. The trade-in here is superb and the $300 credit is also a significant bonus that can be used to pick up any number of cheap accessories at the Samsung Store. Overall, this is a great offer and easily one of the best deals on the market for all three of these new flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung

Samsung's latest deal on the Galaxy Ring offers an impressive combination of a trade-in rebate and a nice little chunk of store credit on the house. Specifically, trading in almost any other smart ring or smartwatch gets you a huge discount of up to $250 – enough to get one of our favorite wearables for just $150. The credit here can also be used to get a discount on several phones, earbuds, or smartwatches.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: up to $150 off with a trade-in, or $50 off upfront at Samsung

You can benefit from a record-high trade-in discount for Samsung's latest earbuds today at the official Samsung Store. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $99.99 by handing over a pair of decent buds as part of a trade. Don't want to trade? Instead get yourself a nice $50 upfront discount, bringing these excellent buts down to $199.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to $400 off with a trade-in

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now you can get it for as little as $250 when you trade in an old device. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsun Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this incredible discount and trade-in deal. The tablet is packed with useful features such as Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. It also has a great-looking screen, a battery life of up to 16 hours, and comes with a useful S Pen stylus for easier navigation and drawing.

Large appliances: save up to $1,800, plus extra bundle savings at Samsung

President's Day has to be one of the best times of the year to buy large appliances at Samsung. Today, this retailer's massive discounts are stretching all the way up to $1,800 for refrigerators, ranges, washers, and many other premium white goods. If you're looking for multiple appliances, keep an eye out for the massive bundle discounts of up to $600 - also available in today's President's Day sales.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,799.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is the world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor and it offers a dual QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, and it has a 1800R curvature. In simple terms, it means the game is wrapped around you, the colors are suitably vibrant, and it’ll keep up with the fastest action without a hitch. Today's Presidents' Day sale brings this one down to a great price - although it was briefly $99 cheaper over the weekend, annoyingly.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $999; a price that matches the record-low price from Black Friday. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $999.99 today - that's $100 off the best deal I've seen but I'd still say this is a great price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks and bright Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.90 now $929.99 at Samsung Samsung's President's Day sale has dropped this huge 70-inch Q60D QLED TV to $929 - a price that includes a huge $670 discount. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images despite it being the more budget-orientated model in the range. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung If you're looking for a big-screen budget display to fill up that living space, Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching all types of content. Today's deal isn't the best we've ever seen but you can still get a decent $800 discount on the 65-inch model in today's President's Day sales.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $700 price cut in today's President's Day sales. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

