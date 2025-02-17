All of today's best Presidents' Day sales – save up to 40% at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Walmart, and more

The first big deals event of 2025 is here as the Presidents' Day sales are fully underway. I'm using my decade of experience covering these sales events to select the best offers available today from top retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Dell, Walmart, and more.

As we've come to expect from the Presidents' Day sale, many of the best offers are found on appliances. Stores such as Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's have huge discounts of up to 40% off major appliances, while you can also score some cheap coffee makers, vacuums and mixers.

There are also some excellent TV and laptop deals right now, with several prices that match (or even beat) what I saw on Black Friday. The offer I recommend above everything is this Microsoft Surface Laptop for $749.99 (was $999.99) – that's a record-low price for the five-star-rated device in our best laptop buyer's guide.

Myself and the rest of the TechRadar deals team will be keeping this page updated throughout the day with even more of the best Presidents' Day deals as soon as we spot them, along with recommendations from the wider TechRadar team of experts.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and the Presidents' Day sale for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

President's Day deals - My Top Picks

Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $369.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $200, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this large 65-inch model is down to within $100 of its record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

HP 15 Laptop: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want one of the best cheap Windows laptop deals available now then Best Buy has $220 off this HP 15. With an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 256GB SSD is impressive at this price too, given many similar devices skimp on the storage to save costs. And, while some components are getting old now, this is still a solid portable machine for the price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you outside without a charger.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1): was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from Lenovo is not exactly cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. The high-end components include a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the 14-inch touchscreen display is great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is live and the retailer is offering massive savings of up to 40% on major appliances. There are discounts of up to $2,000 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also get gift cards of up to $500 and free installation on select items, so be sure to check which ones are eligible before you buy.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $239.95 now $167.96 at Best Buy Best Buy has taken over $70 off this popular pod coffee maker with an Aeroccino3 milk frother. We scored this model highly in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, with our tester praising how incredibly simple it is to use, and the consistency of the crema. It's everything you need to make your favorite drinks at home with minimal fuss.

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is down to its lowest price this year. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's deal. Check out our full Dyson V8 review to see why we still recommend this excellent vac.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $259.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I've been yapping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this big discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's missing some advanced features like a flexible handle to reach under furniture but it still boasts impressive suction, a decent 40 minute battery life and comes with several handy accessories.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy $100 discount on various colors of the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349 at Best Buy The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were $20 cheaper over Black Friday but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Apple Music: was $10.99 now $2.99/mo for six months

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world and you can now get a subscription for just $2.99 a month for six months – that's a saving of $48 across half a year. It offers access to millions of songs, playlists, and exclusive content – and offline listening is also available so you can keep the tunes pumping even without an internet connection.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE sits between the A9 Plus and standard S9 for anyone after a better performance tablet and superior battery life than the cheapest model but who does not mind compromising with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's an excellent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price.

^ Back to all deals

The best Presidents' Day deals - TVs

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Today's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $369.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $200, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $550. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy The 55-inch model of Samsung's popular The Frame TV is on sale for a record-low price at Best Buy. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images, and the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This limited-time deal also includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this large 65-inch model is down to within $100 of its record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy An alternative to the LG C4 is the Samsung S90D, which is also now $100 more than its record-low price. The newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. The S90C was the TV I bought a couple of years ago and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming.

^ Back to all deals

The best Presidents' Day deals - Laptops

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £379 now £249 at Best Buy Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version has 4GB of RAM for basic entry-level performance and a standard 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

HP 15 Laptop: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want one of the best cheap Windows laptop deals available now then Best Buy has $220 off this HP 15. With an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 256GB SSD is impressive at this price too, given many similar devices skimp on the storage to save costs. And, while some components are getting old now, this is still a solid portable machine for the price.