Huge Apple sale at Best Buy: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more from $74.99

Just in time for a new school season, Best Buy is having a huge Apple on best-selling devices including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. I've gone through Best Buy's Apple sale and hand-picked the 9 best deals with prices starting at just $74.99.



The back-to-school sale season is one of the best opportunities of the year to score huge discounts on Apple's most coveted gadgets. Best Buy's Apple sale proves just that with record-low prices that you typically won't find outside of holiday sales. Some highlights include the Apple AirTag on sale for $74.99, the 10.2 iPad marked down to just $229.99 and the all-new MacBook Pro M3 on sale for $1,699.99.



Best Buy's Apple sale ends on Sunday at Midnight and you might not see discounts like this until the upcoming Labor Day sales event.

Massive Apple sale at Best Buy: the 9 best deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to a record-low price of $74.99 at Best Buy's sale. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, the AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $79.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Noise-cancelling earbuds are a back-to-school essential, and Best Buy has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an un-losable case.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip still ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2, especially at this record-low price.

Apple Mac mini: was $599 now $499 at Best Buy

We’re in awe of how teeny the Apple Mac mini is. Long gone are the days when desktop computers took up tons of room. This one fits in pretty much anywhere. It has a powerful M2 chip with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, so it’s a good option for simple needs when studying. It also has support for two displays, which is excellent to see at this price.

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022, 4th generation): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're a student looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the last-gen iPad Pro on sale for a record-low price of $599.99. It's a powerful tablet, though, that features a QHD resolution display with support up to 2388 x 1668 resolution. It also runs on the M2 chip, which still reliably multitasks without slowing down the device. This build includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, but you can add more for an upcharge.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy's back-to-school sale has the MacBook Air M2 for just $799 - a record-low price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy

The latest MacBook Air is down to $899 at Best Buy – that's a return to the lowest price ever. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

Looking for a shiny new MacBook for the new school year? Don't miss out on the lowest price ever. Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design.

