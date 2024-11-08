Google Pixel Watch 2 plunges back down to lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

One of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen has just dropped, and it'll save you a third on the brilliant Google Pixel Watch 2. Supplanted by the Pixel Watch 3 for 2024, the Pixel Watch 2 isn't the latest or greatest Pixel Watch, but the 3 was a subtle change rendering the previous model brilliant value at the right price.

Right now you can get the LTE model for just $199 instead of $299 at Amazon, a whopping $100 (33%) off. This is a great deal for anyone looking for a new Android smartwatch, especially in the 41mm size configuration.

The price is a return to the lowest-ever price we've seen on the Pixel Watch 2, and one that might not be beaten over the main Black Friday event.

The best Pixel Watch 2 Black Friday deal so far

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon US A hefty 33% saving on the Pixel Watch 2 gets you a 41mm Android smartwatch with heart rate tracking, stress management, workouts, and more. Available in all three colors and with LTE connectivity, replete with 32GB of onboard storage.

In our Google Pixel Watch 2 review we hailed its lighter aluminum body, faster processor, faster charging, and new safety features. It's the same elegant design of the original but builds on the first generation with a redesigned digital crown.

Under the hood you'll get safety features like Safety Check, as well as heart rate monitoring, Wear OS 4 and all the usual Google apps, and more.

One of the biggest changes with the Pixel Watch 3 is the new 45mm size, so if you want a smaller smartwatch this deal is absolutey worth considering. The bezels on the Watch 2 are slightly larger, but otherwise the band mechanism and overall chassis remains largely unchanged.

The Pixel Watch 2 is good for 24-hour battery, features an always-on display, and can be charged to 100% in just 75 minutes. It also includes Fitbit's stress management tools, Emergency SOS and Fall Detection, and an ECG app that can identify atrial fibrillation.

This is a brilliant $100 discount on a still-capable Android smartwatch, that should be getting Wear OS 5 in the coming months.