Going fast! LG's all-new 65-inch C3 OLED TV just crashed to a new record-low price

The 2023 Labor Day sales event is going strong, and we've just spotted the best TV deal of the weekend at Best Buy - and you'll want to grab it before it's gone. The retailer has the all-new LG 65-inch C3 OLED on sale for $1,699.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a massive $800 discount and a new record-low price.



The 2023 LG C3 is a successor to our best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a stunning picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will enjoy for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



So why is today's offer on the LG C3 OLED the best deal we've spotted in today's Labor Day TV sales? It's not only the lowest price we've ever seen for the 65-inch model but also an incredible price for a 2023 premium OLED display. The 2022 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon, just $100 less than today's deal on the LG C3. We don't believe this price will stick around for long, so we recommend grabbing this incredible deal now before it's too late.

Today's best Labor Day TV deal - LG's 65-inch C3 OLED

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TVi is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and Best Buy just dropped the 65-inch model down to $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More of today's best Labor Day TV deals

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $749.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,596 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Grab this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $749.99 at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $2,199 now $1,197 at Walmart

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Walmart's Labor Day sale drops this 55-inch model down to $1,197. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.



You can also see more TV deals in the Best Buy Labor Day sales guide and at the Amazon Labor Day sales event