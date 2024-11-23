Get it before it's gone: LG's B4 OLED drops to $599.99 in unbelievable Black Friday deal

The best Black Friday TV deal is back. Best Buy dropped LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV to a stunning price of $599.99 earlier this week - an incredible deal. Unsurprisingly, it didn't last long, but now it's back at Best Buy's Black Friday sale.



The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV at $599.99 is not only a record-low price but also the cheapest OLED display you can buy. It's an absolute steal for an OLED display from a reputable brand, and I expect it will sell out again.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

The best Black Friday OLED TV deal

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Black Friday sale has dropped LG's 48-inch B4 OLED to an incredible price of just $599.99 - a record-low. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

While I can't imagine Best Buy dropping the price any further, per its Black Friday price match policy, it will match it if the TV is discounted further. You can shop more of today's best Black Friday TV deals below, which include more record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV (2024): was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung S90D may not have a QD-OLED panel like its larger screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets, and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus, it is filled with gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. It's still a premium small screen, but this Black Friday deal brings the price below $1,000, which is a record low.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $899.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and therefore delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Get it now while the price is so low

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $527.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 70-inch 4K smart TV for $527.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

