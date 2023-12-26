Get a jump start on summer while this waterproof Wonderboom 3 speaker deal is a lowest price ever

Not only am I your Mobile Editor, I’m also a Red Cross certified lifeguard, and the speaker I carry with me to the lifeguard chair is the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3. Working all summer at a camp in the woods, this speaker was perfect for tunes around the lake and the pool. Now the Wonderboom 3 is on sale at Amazon for $59.99, and that’s $40 off the full price I paid.

The Wonderboom 3 is a no-frills Bluetooth speaker, so don’t expect the best sound quality of fancy connectivity. Instead, you get a durable speaker that can float in the pool for a great price. I got mine in red because, you know, it matches the lifeguard look, but there are four colors to choose from.

For personal sound the Wonderboom 3 is perfect. It has just enough bass to help you enjoy the beat, though it won’t impress audiophiles. If you buy two, you can pair them for a stereo boost together. Do like I did and get a carabiner clip to hang it off your backpack.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

