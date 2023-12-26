Get a jump start on summer while this waterproof Wonderboom 3 speaker deal is a lowest price ever
Grab this waterproof speaker and get ready to get wet
Not only am I your Mobile Editor, I’m also a Red Cross certified lifeguard, and the speaker I carry with me to the lifeguard chair is the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3. Working all summer at a camp in the woods, this speaker was perfect for tunes around the lake and the pool. Now the Wonderboom 3 is on sale at Amazon for $59.99, and that’s $40 off the full price I paid.
The Wonderboom 3 is a no-frills Bluetooth speaker, so don’t expect the best sound quality of fancy connectivity. Instead, you get a durable speaker that can float in the pool for a great price. I got mine in red because, you know, it matches the lifeguard look, but there are four colors to choose from.
For personal sound the Wonderboom 3 is perfect. It has just enough bass to help you enjoy the beat, though it won’t impress audiophiles. If you buy two, you can pair them for a stereo boost together. Do like I did and get a carabiner clip to hang it off your backpack.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was
$99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is a great waterproof Bluetooth speaker for an excellent price. It doesn't have audiophile sound quality, but you can buy two for a sound and stereo boost. This is the lowest price we've seen on this speaker that's been around for more than a year.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.
