Garmin Fenix 7 falls to lowest-ever price in the Amazon Big Spring sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has kicked off, and while it might not be the bonanza that is Prime Day, that doesn't mean you can't find a good smartwatch deal. Case in point: this incredible new lowest-ever price on the Garmin Fenix 7.

Right now at Amazon US, you can score $300 off the Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, now just $499 instead of $799, a whopping $300 off. That's a new lowest-ever price on a still-formidable Garmin for adventure and the great outdoors.

Across the pond in the UK there are a couple of deals to pick from, but my favorite is this £499 Fenix 7X Solar, down from £649. That's not quite the lowest-ever price we've seen, but it's a chunky saving nonetheless.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 7 deal

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon With a massive $300 off, this is the lowest-ever price we've seen on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar at Amazon US. That gets you solar charging, outdoor durability, and all of Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness tracking features. There are savings on some of the other variants, but this is the biggest discount by far.

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar: was £649.99 now £499 at Amazon In the UK, you can save £150 on the Fenix 7X Solar, now just £499. Again, you'll get solar charging, advanced health and fitness metrics, and up to 37 days of battery in the right conditions.

While the best Garmin in 2025 is the Garmin Fenix 8, the Fenix 7 is still a formidable choice, especially at a big discount like this.

The 8 offers a brighter AMOLED display, but if you want a solar option like this Fenix 7, you won't notice that difference too much.

Solar charging is generally better on the Fenix 8, and the newer model also lets you take phone calls, issue voice commands, and more.

However, the Fenix 8 costs roughly double the price of this reduced Fenix 7, and on balance, I'd rather save the money. This is a lot of smartwatch for less than $500/£500, and should get you brilliant health and fitness tracking for years to come.

