Garmin Fenix 7 falls to lowest-ever price in the Amazon Big Spring sale

Deals
By published

A massive $300 saving

Garmin Fenix 7 on a blue background with the text lowest price
(Image credit: Future ./ Garmin)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has kicked off, and while it might not be the bonanza that is Prime Day, that doesn't mean you can't find a good smartwatch deal. Case in point: this incredible new lowest-ever price on the Garmin Fenix 7.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

Right now at Amazon US, you can score $300 off the Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, now just $499 instead of $799, a whopping $300 off. That's a new lowest-ever price on a still-formidable Garmin for adventure and the great outdoors.

Across the pond in the UK there are a couple of deals to pick from, but my favorite is this £499 Fenix 7X Solar, down from £649. That's not quite the lowest-ever price we've seen, but it's a chunky saving nonetheless.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 7 deal

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar
Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

With a massive $300 off, this is the lowest-ever price we've seen on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar at Amazon US. That gets you solar charging, outdoor durability, and all of Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness tracking features. There are savings on some of the other variants, but this is the biggest discount by far.

View Deal
Garmin Fenix 7 Solar
Garmin Fenix 7 Solar: was £649.99 now £499 at Amazon

In the UK, you can save £150 on the Fenix 7X Solar, now just £499. Again, you'll get solar charging, advanced health and fitness metrics, and up to 37 days of battery in the right conditions.

View Deal

While the best Garmin in 2025 is the Garmin Fenix 8, the Fenix 7 is still a formidable choice, especially at a big discount like this.

The 8 offers a brighter AMOLED display, but if you want a solar option like this Fenix 7, you won't notice that difference too much.

Solar charging is generally better on the Fenix 8, and the newer model also lets you take phone calls, issue voice commands, and more.

However, the Fenix 8 costs roughly double the price of this reduced Fenix 7, and on balance, I'd rather save the money. This is a lot of smartwatch for less than $500/£500, and should get you brilliant health and fitness tracking for years to come.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon
Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon

The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4 but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.

View Deal
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

Netflix Ads

Netflix adds HDR10+ support – great news for Samsung TV owners, but don't expect LG and Sony to do the same any time soon
