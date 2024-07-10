Early Prime Day deals are here and the Amazon Echo Pop can be yours for less than half-price

Amazon Prime Day may be mere days away, but the retailer already has some sweet deals to sink your teeth into. For instance, Prime members can grab the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for just $17.99 – that's 55% off its list price and the joint-lowest price we've ever seen!

This deal applies to all of the Echo Pop's colorways, meaning you can snap it up at a discounted price in Charcoal (black), Glacier White, Midnight Teal, or my personal favorite – Lavender Bloom (purple).

The Echo Pop is a very solid budget alternative to some of Amazon's more expensive speakers and offers both solid sound quality for its list price and good microphone pickup. The speaker also dons a fresh semi-spherical design, meaning it's sure to add a splash of style and fun to your bedrooms, smaller rooms, or child-friendly rooms.

Today's best Amazon Echo Pop deal

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

This chic smart speaker is 55% off for Amazon Prime subscribers. We've never seen it drop lower than this price point, so rest assured – this is a fantastic deal. The Echo Pop is a strong budget option if you're looking for a way to control smart devices around your home, but it also supplies adequate sound quality if you just want to blast your favorite tunes. For just $17.99 that's a steal.

In our Amazon Echo Pop review, we found it to be a very competent budget smart speaker. If you already have an Alexa-based household this device is a great way to expand your Echo product coverage – go on, save yourself from screaming "ALEXAAAAAA" from two rooms over.

Despite its ultra-low cost, the Echo Pop can still help with all the usual smart speaker stuff, from playing music and podcasts to enabling control over various smart devices in your home.

This is just one of the several Amazon devices on an early sale, so make sure to assess other options too, such as the Echo Spot smart alarm clock which you can pick up for just $44.99 at Amazon, down from $79.99.

But wait...there's even more. That's right, thanks to our Prime Day deals guide, you can get the low-down on all the best early sales from Amazon and competing retailers, so why not check that out too?

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US