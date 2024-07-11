Don’t wait for Prime Day – you won’t find a better gaming laptop deal for less than $800 than this

Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait to get your hands on a great gaming laptop deal, as Newegg proves with the MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop now just $799.99 (was $999.99). A $200 saving on an entry-level laptop of this quality certainly lays down the gauntlet for other early Amazon Prime Day deals.

What makes this a particularly good deal is that it can be hard to find a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 - let alone for $800. Manufacturers often make a lot of compromises with budget gaming laptops in an effort to keep prices as low as possible - and that can sometimes mean using old or underpowered components, so even if the gaming laptop is cheap, you end up having a poor experience when trying to play modern games with demanding graphics.

However, the MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop has some impressive specs for the price. These include a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a roomy 512GB SSD - which is plenty of space to install games.

The most important part of any gaming device is arguably the graphics card, and this model of the MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. While this is far from the most powerful graphics card out there, it's an excellent budget GPU, and thanks to some clever tech like DLSS 3.0, which uses AI to upscale graphics, you'll be able to play modern, graphically demanding games, at 1080p and solid frame rates.

Finding a gaming laptop that's worth buying for under $800 can often be a frustrating endeavor - but Newegg has made it easy with this fantastic offer. Cutting $200 off the usual asking price, you get an affordable gaming laptop with an eye-catching design and, most importantly, very good specs for the price. You'll be able to play most modern games at well over 60fps, even with high graphical settings turned on.

Despite its affordable price, the MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop has some impressive specs that mean it punches above its weight and shouldn't need to be upgraded for many years to come.

We've already highlighted the RTX 4050 GPU, and it's paired with a 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. So, while you're not getting 4K graphics here, the full HD resolution offers an excellent balance between image quality and performance, and the high refresh rate means the action feels smooth and responsive, even when the action hots up.

The rest of the design of this laptop will certainly appeal to gamers. Of course, there's the RGB lighting you'd expect from a gaming laptop, but the chassis is also translucent in places, giving you a glimpse of the powerful components inside.

The 16GB of RAM is great to see in a laptop at this price point, as many laptop makers skimp and put in just 8GB, and the 13th generation Intel Core i7 is a high-end CPU that'll keep Windows 11 and your favorite apps and games running well. The 512GB SSD is also roomy enough to fit plenty of modern games on. This is an incredibly capable gaming laptop for the price, and you may find it hard to find a better Amazon Prime Day laptop deal on the day itself.

