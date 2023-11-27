Cyber Monday only! Get one of the best unlimited plans for just $35 per month
The Visible Cyber Monday flash sale is live
Visible Wireless is running a superb one-day-only Cyber Monday deal today - offering new customers the chance to get its premium Visible Plus unlimited plan for just $35 per month.
You can use the code 35FLASH at checkout to secure this discounted price - which is a whopping $10 per month less than the usual rate for this great prepaid plan.
Almost unbelievably, Visible will also carry on this reduced monthly rate for as long as you remain with the service. With this deal, for example, you'll save $120 a year, or a massive $360 versus the usual three-year postpaid unlimited plan that you usually sign up for at Verizon, AT&T, or other larger carriers.
And, for the money, the Visible Plus plan is a great option when paired up with today's Cyber Monday phone deals. Not only will you get 50GB of 5G data on Verizon's speedy network, but you'll also get a free unlimited mobile hotspot allowance - something that's not always guaranteed with prepaid plans.
Check out more of today's recommendations over at our main Cyber Monday deals hub; featuring everything from cheap air fryers to big-screen TVs.
Visible Cyber Monday deal - today only
Visible Cyber Monday promotion: get Visible Plus for
$45 $35/mo at Visible
Looking to switch up your pricey unlimited data plan for something a little easier on the pocket this Cyber Monday? For just today, you can use the code 35FLASH at checkout to get the carrier's premium Visible Plus plan for just $35 per month (a $10 discount). Amazingly, this price will continue for as long as you continue service with Visible, which makes it easily one of the best-unlimited plans on the market right now (a good alternative to Verizon!).
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.