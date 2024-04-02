Currys Easter Sale ends soon - shop these 13 best deals while you can

Easter may be behind us, but Currys isn't done with it yet. It's still running a vast number of what it calls, ahem, egg-ceptional deals. The pun may be painful, but there is a nugget of truth in there, as I've searched through and picked out 13 of the top offers on TVs, air fryers, vacuums, phones, laptops, smart home tech, and more.

Some of the highlights include a massive £450 off a Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 laptop – a great offer for a versatile, all-around device. There's also this terrific value Shark IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £169 and the popular Meta Quest 2 VR Headset down to a record-low of £199.

Be sure to see if any of the latest Currys promo codes offer more ways to save on some of these products, such as the 10% off Samsung TV voucher that's currently live.

It's unlikely that these deals will be around much longer now that we're past Easter, so I recommend picking up anything that grabs you as soon as possible. Chances are we won't see any sales events as good as this until the likes of Amazon Prime Day in July.

Currys Easter sale - the 13 best deals

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-galaxy-book3-360-13.3-2-in-1-laptop-intel-core-i5-256-gb-ssd-graphite-10247201.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £1,099 now £649 at Currys

This is the cheapest price we've seen for one of Samsung's flexible and versatile 2-in-1 laptops. It may be a previous-generation device but it still impresses with its thin and portable design, high-quality 13.3-inch screen and decent spec for all-around home use and light work. An S-Pen is also included for free to make tablet mode even easier to use.

Shark IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fshark-anti-hair-wrap-iz202uk-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-blue-10243626.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £249 now £169 at Currys

I own a similar but slightly older Shark vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up while it's under £200 so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Samsung 65-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-qe65s90catxxu-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-oled-tv-with-bixby-and-amazon-alexa-10248456.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £1,799 now £1,599 at Currys

The Samsung S90C offers a stunning picture, top gaming performance, and impressive sound quality of its more premium sibling, the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost following this £200 discount. It's our top pick for the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">best TV you can buy right now and a <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tech/techradar-choice-awards-2023-winners" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">TechRadar Choice Awards winner. You can also get an extra 10% off when you use the code 'TV10' at the checkout.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fmeta-quest-2-vr-gaming-headset-128-gb-10226485.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £249 now £199 at Currys

This is a new record-low price for the Meta Quest 2 at Amazon. While it's the last generation device, this is still a solid choice for an accessible VR headset at a bargain price. It's still a fantastic and fun way to play some unique experiences thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games, and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Asus CM14 Flip Chromebook: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fasus-cm14-flip-14-2-in-1-chromebook-mediatek-kompanio-520-128-gb-emmc-grey-10251237.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £349 now £229 at Currys

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus Chromebook Flip is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Decent storage at 128GB and a solid 10-hour battery life are very good for this price, too.

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fring-video-doorbell-2nd-gen-satin-nickel-10209844.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £99.99 now £59.99 at Currys

The Ring Video Doorbell has been £10 cheaper before but today's offer is still a good price for the popular smart doorbell. It features advanced motion detection and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Hisense A6K 50-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fhisense-50a6ktuk-50-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-led-tv-with-amazon-alexa-10250254.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £299 now £269 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your everyday viewing, then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 50-inch display - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if you want a reasonably-sized TV, but premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls, and access to all the major streaming apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-a9-11-tablet-64-gb-navy-10259186.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £239 now £169 at Currys

You can now get a decent £70 discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Currys. Compared to the manufacturer's premium Tab S range, this version has a less powerful processor and only 64GB of storage, so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, it still has a reasonable 11-inch display. Altogether, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails, and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Google Pixel 8 + £100 Currys Gift Card: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-128-gb-obsidian-10256438.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £649 now £599 at Currys

This is a great price for the Google Pixel 8 at Currys. With an excellent pair of rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a host of excellent AI-integrated features, the standard Pixel 8 is an absolute steal at £599. Is it the most powerful device on the market? No, but it might just be the best value right now - especially with £100 Currys gift card that's included for free. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">Google Pixel 8 review to see why we recommend this excellent device.

Samsung 65-inch CU7100 4K TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-ue65cu7100kxxu-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-led-tv-10249159.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £619 now £499 at Currys

If you're looking for a big-screen display that won't break the bank, Currys has this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for £499. This entry-level TV from Samsung features a 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor to deliver great quality images and upscaled HD content, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's terrific value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and streaming that's a step up from the budget options from the likes of Hisense and Amazon Fire TVs.

Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fxbox-wireless-controller-robot-white-10211569.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £54.99 now from £36.99 at Currys

Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from £36.99 in the Currys Easter Sale. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for a couple of quid-less in the past, and that was during last year's Black Friday sale in November.

Asus VivoBook S 15: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fasus-vivobook-s-15-s5504va-15.6-laptop-intel-core-i5-512-gb-ssd-blue-10251618.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £899 now £599 at Currys

This Asus VivoBook S 15 is an excellent value mid-range laptop if you need an all-around device and have a decent budget. You get a solid and well-performing laptop for the money thanks to the 15.6-inch OLED display, speedy Intel i5 processor, 16GB of performance-boosting RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Get this if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: be that work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.