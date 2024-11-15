While Amazon has announced its official Black Friday sale will take place from November 21 through November 29 (Black Friday), the retailer has released early Black Friday deals worth buying right now. You can find stunning discounts on iPads, kitchen appliances, best-selling gifts, vacuums, and smart home devices from brands like Apple, Dyson, Keurig, LG, Sony, and Ninja.



• Shop Amazon's early Black Friday sale



As TechRadar's deals editor and a self-proclaimed shopping expert, I've gone through Amazon's early sale and hand-picked the 27 best deals I'd buy right now. Based on the incredible discount that Amazon has given, I recommend buying the items listed below today instead of waiting for Black Friday. You can find record-low prices on some of Amazon's best-selling Black Friday favorites, typically held on to for its official sale.

A few highlights include Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99, the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for an incredible price of $149.99, and the all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for $349.99.

Below are links to Amazon's most popular early Black Friday sale categories, followed by today's 27 best deals. Keep in mind that while Amazon's official Black Friday sale kicks off next week, I don't expect today's early deals to drop in price further.



Amazon's top early Black Friday sales

Amazon's 27 best early Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon US The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price ahead of Black Friday, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices. Read more ▼

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Walmart The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device for just $19 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Read more ▼

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon US The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.979 for Black Friday. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon US My favorite early Black Friday deal from Amazon is the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 - a record-low price. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life; plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $129 now $59.99 at Amazon US The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low, and I don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Black Friday sale. Read more ▼

Bissell CleanView Compact Vacuum Cleaner: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon US The ultra-light Bissell CleanView vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $64.99 - a record-low price. Read more ▼

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon US This week's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote. Read more ▼

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $79.99 at Amazon US Keurig coffee makers are another Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the K-Slim model on sale for $79.99 - $10 more than the record-low price. Keurig's K-Slim coffee maker is much thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint. Read more ▼

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon US Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a new record-low price for one of its latest and easiest-to-use appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too. Read more ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon US The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience. Read more ▼

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $119.95 at Amazon US Fitbit deals are always popular on Black Friday, and Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $119.95, thanks to a huge 40% discount. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights. Read more ▼

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon US Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low. Read more ▼

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $299 now $179.99 at Amazon US The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Amazon has the appliance on sale for $179.99. With a touch of a button, you can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors. This specific model includes two 16-oz pint containers. Read more ▼

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon US This might be the best early Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out. Read more ▼

Dyson V11 Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $569.99 now $399.99 at Amazon US Dyson vacuums are a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the V11 on sale for its lowest price yet. The V11 features three different cleaning modes and works across hardwood floors and carpets. The cordless vacuum also converts into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. Read more ▼

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $527.99 at Amazon US If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 70-inch 4K smart TV for $527.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming. Read more ▼

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with M2: was $999 now $749 at Amazon US Even though a newer M3 version is available, this is still one of the best laptops you can get, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo and video editing and more intense workloads, this is an excellent offer on an Apple machine right now, especially since it's a new, more considerable discount on the 16GB RAM model. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $879.99 at Amazon US Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $879.99. Read more ▼

LG C4 OLED: was $1,999 now $1,196 at Amazon US Today's best TV deal on a high-end OLED in the early Amazon Black Friday deal is easily this excellent discount on the stunning LG C4. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. Note that this TV was $100 cheaper briefly yesterday so this isn't a record-low price., Read more ▼

