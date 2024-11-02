Black Friday 2024 is live at Samsung: save up to £1,300 on TVs, phones and tablets

It's official - Black Friday has already started at the official Samsung site. One of the best retailers in the UK for phones, tablets, TVs, and all things tech is already laden with tons of superb early promotions to check out today.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor I've gone through the entire Samsung Black Friday sale to find the gems, which you can find just below.

The headline news today is that many of TechRadar's most highly rated TVs and phones are on sale today, and the retailer has the best deals all year. These include the stunning Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung S95D OLED TV, and the eye-wateringly expensive Samsung QN800D 8K TV. Some of these models are pretty pricey, but trust me - they're worth it if you want the best of the best.

Note that these Samsung Black Friday deals are due to run for the next 18 days, which will take us up to just before Black Friday's official date of November 29th. I expect we'll have a fresh batch of Black Friday deals once we hit the big day itself at Samsung, but until then - don't miss out on these awesome early promotions.

Today's 11 best Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,499, plus up to £650 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The best phone deal in the Samsung Black Friday sale? It's got to be on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6. This excellent foldable is not only available with a massive £300 upfront discount but you can also trade-in an old device for an additional saving of up to £650. Depending on the value of your trade, you could be potentially looking at paying well under £1,000 here for one of the most premium smartphones on the market currently.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was £999 now £750, plus up to £490 off with a trade-in at Samsung

If you're not willing to shell out the big bucks for a foldable then consider Samsung's excellent deal on the Galaxy S24 Plus right now. This flagship has a superb £250 discount currently and a decent trade-in rebate of up to £490 that you can both combine for a seriously cheap device. Again, not a super-cheap phone but one that's worth it if you want high-end specs and a device that will last a few good years down the line.

Samsung Galaxy SE FE: was £649 now £549, plus up to £350 off with a trade-in at Samsung

On more of a budget? Today's Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy SE FE is a superb choice if you're not bothered about the high-end devices. Right now you can potentially get the new Galaxy S24 FE for just £200 by combining a trade-in rebate and £100 upfront discount. While it's not as high-end as the standard S24, the FE still features a great display, camera, and a powerful chipset that supports all the latest AI features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449 now £369, plus up to £150 off with a trade-in at Samsung

My favourite tablet deal on the Samsung Black Friday sale, this particular promotion lets you not only get a great upfront discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE but also a respectable trade-in rebate. At a potential price of £210, I'd say this particular slate is an absolute bargain with its robust water and dust resistance, S-Pen support, and excellent display.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £599.99 now £569.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Sizes up to 85-inch: £1,499.99

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £899 now £729 at Samsung

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Sizes up to 85-inch: £2,199.99

Samsung S90D 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199.99 now £999.99 at Samsung

The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at a record low of £999 for the 48-inch model, but the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes also have great deals. Sizes from 48-inch: £999.99 to 83-inch: £4,299.99

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £1,699 at Samsung

Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Awesome picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Sizes from 55-inch: £1,699.99 to 77-inch: £3,599.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £999 now £799 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just £799 thanks to the latest sale - a record-low price. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: £799.99 to 85-inch: £3,499

Samsung QN800D 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: was £3,099 now £2,799.99, plus free projector at Samsung

Some people may say 8K TVs are overkill but we think the Samsung QN800D is an outstanding display. Our Samsung QN800D review awarded this TV four and a half stars out of five, claiming that its stunning picture quality, effective 8K upscaling, and sleek, slim build 'mostly' justify its high price tag. Almost unbelievably, this is Samsung's entry-level Neo-QLED 8K display, but it's still one that offers 165Hz refresh rate at 4K, 65Hz at 8K, and the company's NQ8 AI Gen2 processor under the hood. Today's Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a free Freestyle projector on the house so don't miss out. Sizes from 65-inch: £2,799.99 to 75-inch: £3,799.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to £200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's available with a great trade-in rebate of up to £200 off right now. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle. While there's no upfront discount here, note that Samsung will guarantee a minimum trade-in rebate of £100 off, which is pretty great,

