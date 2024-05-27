Best Walmart Memorial Day sales 2024: 13 great deals on products we rate at least 4 stars out of 5

The Memorial Day sales are in full swing, and Walmart has some of the best deals we've seen so far. Looking for an OLED TV? You got it. Apple devices? Yes, you're covered. Smart home and streaming? Yes, and yes. Laptops? Of course.



The only problem is that finding the absolute biggest bargains among all of the hundreds of discounted products is no easy task – but that's where we come in. We test hundreds of products each year at TechRadar, and we've pulled out our 13 favorite Walmart Memorial Day deals that we've tested and awarded a score of at least 4 stars (with one exception). Every single one of the products below comes recommended by the expert TechRadar team – so you can be sure you're getting a great device.

Best Walmart Memorial Day sales – today's 13 top-rated deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $323 at Walmart

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Memorial Day deal from Walmart brings the price down to $323. Sony WH-1000XM5 review TechRadar rating: 5/5

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $79 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $79 at Walmart, which is just $5 shy of the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item. Apple AirTag review TechRadar rating: 4/5

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook. Apple MacBook M1 review TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro. Hisense U8K review TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

It's now been superseded by the new 2024 model, but Apple's 2022 iPad Air represents a bargain at $399 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. Apple iPad Air (2022) review TechRadar rating: 4/5

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 – the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter. Ninja AF100 review TechRadar rating: 4/5

Roku Express 4K+: was $39.99 now $29 at Walmart

The Roku Express 4K+ has been cheaper in the past – but only by $5. We called it "an affordable but brilliant 4K HDR streamer" in our review, which should be reassurance enough for anyone. Roku Express 4K+ review TechRadar rating: 4/5

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 – only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five. Apple Watch SE 2 review TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was $99.99 now $59.99 at Walmart

We've never before seen the 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub down to as little as $59.99, as it is right now at Walmart. With Google Assistant built-in you can see and hear responses to your queries, and the smart display will even track your sleep, without the need to wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker. Google Nest Hub 2 review TechRadar rating: 4/5

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as 2022's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $849. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control – all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart. LG C2 review TechRadar rating: 5/5

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. Apple iPad 10.2 review TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $279.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a fantastic price of $279.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. Dyson V8 review TechRadar rating: 4.5/5

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $89 – just $20 more than the record-low price. Though we only rate them at 3.5 stars out of 5 now, that's based on the new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 being better – but at this price, they're well worth considering if you don't need noise-cancelling tech. Apple AirPods 2 review TechRadar rating: 3.5/5

