Best Walmart Memorial Day sales 2024: 13 great deals on products we rate at least 4 stars out of 5
We pick out the best Walmart Memorial Day deals
The Memorial Day sales are in full swing, and Walmart has some of the best deals we've seen so far. Looking for an OLED TV? You got it. Apple devices? Yes, you're covered. Smart home and streaming? Yes, and yes. Laptops? Of course.
• Shop Walmart's full Memorial Day sale
The only problem is that finding the absolute biggest bargains among all of the hundreds of discounted products is no easy task – but that's where we come in. We test hundreds of products each year at TechRadar, and we've pulled out our 13 favorite Walmart Memorial Day deals that we've tested and awarded a score of at least 4 stars (with one exception). Every single one of the products below comes recommended by the expert TechRadar team – so you can be sure you're getting a great device.
Want more deals? Head to our main Memorial Day sales hub for big savings from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more.
Walmart Memorial Day sale: quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & the Apple Watch from $89
- Beauty: up to 30% off dryers, makeup & skincare
- Fashion: up to 40% off clothes, shoes & accessories
- Fitness: equipment, mats & accessories from $7
- Gaming: up to $100 of PS5, Xbox + Switch
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: vacuums, coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $80
- Outdoor play: up to $350 inflatable pools
- Patio: furniture, lawnmowers, & grills from $19.99
- Phones: iPhone and Samsung from $149
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars and more
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
Best Walmart Memorial Day sales – today's 13 top-rated deals
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $323 at Walmart
Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Memorial Day deal from Walmart brings the price down to $323.
TechRadar rating: 5/5
Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $79 at Walmart
The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $79 at Walmart, which is just $5 shy of the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.
TechRadar rating: 4/5
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
TechRadar rating: 4.5/5
Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart
This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.
TechRadar rating: 4.5/5
Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart
It's now been superseded by the new 2024 model, but Apple's 2022 iPad Air represents a bargain at $399 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.
TechRadar rating: 4/5
Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart
Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 – the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.
TechRadar rating: 4/5
Roku Express 4K+: was $39.99 now $29 at Walmart
The Roku Express 4K+ has been cheaper in the past – but only by $5. We called it "an affordable but brilliant 4K HDR streamer" in our review, which should be reassurance enough for anyone.
TechRadar rating: 4/5
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart
Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 – only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.
TechRadar rating: 4.5/5
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was $99.99 now $59.99 at Walmart
We've never before seen the 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub down to as little as $59.99, as it is right now at Walmart. With Google Assistant built-in you can see and hear responses to your queries, and the smart display will even track your sleep, without the need to wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker.
TechRadar rating: 4/5
LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart
The LG C2 OLED was rated as 2022's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $849. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control – all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.
TechRadar rating: 5/5
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart
Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.
TechRadar rating: 4.5/5
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $279.99 at Walmart
If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a fantastic price of $279.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
TechRadar rating: 4.5/5
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart
The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $89 – just $20 more than the record-low price. Though we only rate them at 3.5 stars out of 5 now, that's based on the new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 being better – but at this price, they're well worth considering if you don't need noise-cancelling tech.
TechRadar rating: 3.5/5
Shop more Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, clothing, vacuums & more
- Adidas: clothing & sneakers from $14
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $89
- Appliances: save 30% on major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $800 off TVs
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off mattresses sitewide
- Home Depot: up to 60% off patio furniture
- Lowe's: 40% off appliances, patio & grills
- Nectar: up to 40% off mattresses
- Nike: 50% off sneakers, leggings & t-shirts
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off shoes, clothing & beauty
- Purple: save up to $800 on mattresses + a free base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $1,900 off select appliances
- Target: 35% off patio furniture, appliances & clothing
- Walmart: $400 off TVs, clothing & more
- Wayfair: outdoor furniture from $100
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).