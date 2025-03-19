Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals

Best Buy launched a Tech Fest sale earlier this week, and unsurprisingly, the best deals are on TVs. The retailer is slashing prices on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, with prices starting at just $129.99.

• Shop Best Buy's full Tech Fest sale

I've been shopping Best Buy's Tech Fest sale all week and hand-picked the nine best TV deals below. You'll find a range of displays on sale from brands like LG, Samsung, Insignia, and Roku at record-low prices that you typically won't see outside of holiday sales like Black Friday. Best Buy's sale is a perfect opportunity to score a highly-rated TV at a stunningly low price.

A few highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99, Samsung's best-selling 65-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $399.99, and this Insignia 55-inch QLED Fire TV on sale for the incredible price of $239.99.

Best Buy's Tech Fest sale ends Monday at midnight, and if you can't find a bargain you like, you can look forward to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which kicks off on Monday, March 24.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale - the 9 best TV deals

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - $100 more than the record-low prices we briefly saw earlier this week. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Insignia 55-inch QF Series QLED 4K Fire TV : was $399.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy A QLED display for only $239.99 is an unheard-of price. Insignia's QF Series QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology, resulting in bold, bright colors and life-like images. You're also getting Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy A near-$500 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy An alternative to the LG C4 is the Samsung S90D, which is also back to its record-low price. The newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. The S90C was the TV I bought a couple of years ago and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

