Best Buy's 24-hour sale is live: 21 last-minute deals that arrive before Christmas

If you're shopping for last-minute tech gifts, Best Buy is a fantastic destination, and the retailer just launched a 24-hour flash sale with deals on best-selling TVs, Apple devices, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. I've gone through today's sale and listed the 21 best offers that would make fantastic gifts and arrive before Christmas Eve.



• Shop Best Buy's full 24-hour sale



Best Buy's sale includes best-selling tech gadgets from brands like Apple, HP, Samsung, LG, and Fitbit with record-low prices that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some highlights include the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99, the highly-rated Fitbit Versa 4 marked down to $149.95, and the popular PS5 Slim and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle for $499.



Keep in mind that Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale ends at midnight, and you might not see these prices until next year. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, Best Buy offers free and fast shipping on orders over $35 - or you can select pickup if you live near a store.

Best Buy flash sale: 21 last-minute deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Apple AirTag, which rarely gets discounted, on sale for $23.99. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $139 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $139 - the lowest price we've seen all year. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Best Buy has the earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance, and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

A great gift idea is the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-day sale has the all-new Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $249 - the best deal we've seen at Best Buy. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy

You can get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for a record-low price of $149.95. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides. Plus, it provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this HP Envy wireless printer on sale for just $69.99. The HP Envy can print, scan, and copy, including automatic 2-sided printing, and comes with three months of free ink when you activate HP Plus.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch laptop: was $799.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-range laptop, Best Buy has the Lenovo IdeaPad on sale for $419.99. You're getting a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, plus Dolby Audio speakers and 10 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $699.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron 15 is getting a $250 price cut, now down to just $449.99. Sure, it's not a high-end machine, looks-wise, but the impressive combination of an AMD Ryzen 5-7530U chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are perfect for an everyday Windows machine. For under $500, you really can't go wrong with this Inspiron 15 - it's powerful and features plenty of storage for all your files and apps.

HP ENVY 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: was $1,049.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $450 discount on the versatile 15-inch HP Envy, bringing the price down to a record-low of $599.99. The touchscreen laptop features a flexible 360-degree hinge, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 7 7000 Series processor.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700: was $379 now $279 at Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are getting a $100 price cut at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $279 - a record-low. The over-ear headphones provide powerful audio and offer 11 levels of noise-canceling control. You're also getting an impressive 20 hours of battery life, plus voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. If it's the best noise cancelation you want (and you also want excellent sound and smart features), you can't do better, as our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review makes clear – especially now that Best Buy has dropped the headphones down to a record-low of $329.99.

PS5 Slim + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: $499 at Best Buy

This is another chance to get your hands on the newest model of PS5, this time bundled with a copy of the very latest Call of Duty, the brand new Modern Warfare 3. Like other bundles this year, we expect this to sell out fairly quickly.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for under $80 – a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a holiday best-seller, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 - a new record-low price. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy still has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 - $50 off Black Friday's record-low price. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, plus Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.