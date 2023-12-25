Best after-Christmas sales 2023: deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy

While it's still technically Christmas Day, after-Christmas sales are live from retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, with clearance prices on best-selling tech, appliances, mattresses, fitness equipment, and so much more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, I've scoured the web to bring you today's best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals.



The after-Christmas sales event is the last opportunity of the year to score left-over holiday discounts from brands like Apple, Roomba, Samsung, Fitbit, LG, Ninja, and more. Below, I've listed the top after-Christmas sales from retailers like Walmart, Target, Lowe's, and Nordstrom, followed by the best deals on TVs, Apple devices, mattresses, appliances, fitness equipment, and headphones. Some highlights from today's after-Christmas sales include 40% off all mattresses at DreamCloud, the stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,899, and the best-selling Fitbit Inspire 3 for $79.99.



See more of today's best after-Christmas sales and deals below, and make sure to bookmark this page, as I'll be updating it with all the latest offers leading up to the new year.

After-Christmas sales 2023 - today's 15 best deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $20 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Ninja AF080 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $74.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $1,00 discount and a new record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $78.99 at Walmart

The Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Walmart has the 4-pack on sale for $78.99 – cheaper than the recent Black Friday price. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Working out is not enough. Eating healthier plays a big part in making your wellness journey a success as well, which means cutting back on processed foods and consuming more fruits and veggies. Luckily, this blender from Ninja lets you do just that, and if you're not a fan of vegetables, this will let you whip them up into delicious smoothies in no time.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a stocking stuffer? Amazon's after-Christmas sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – a new record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199 - $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for $23.98 at Amazon right now - the lowest price we've seen. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

DreamCloud Mattress: was $1,332 now $665 at DreamCloud

The flagship DreamCloud is a hybrid mattress that layers up bouncy pocket coils and sink-in memory foam; all topped off with a luxurious, cashmere-blend cover. It sleeps cool and absorbs movements well. This mattress is never sold at full price, but the current deal gets you a queen size for $665, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it for, matched only by a short pre-Black Friday flash sale in early November.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $199 now $124 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $124.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast!

Toloco Massage Gun: was $75.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's after-Christmas sale, down to just $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain in all parts of your body.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling 23andMe DNA test on sale for $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find in today's Christmas sales. And, as a bonus, this is also a record-low price of $129. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, provides up to two hours of run-time, and can be controlled by the Shark app or with compatible smart home devices

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build, and a big room-filling sound. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $119 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Best after-Christmas sales 2023: Health & Fitness

Ninja Professional Plus: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Target

Start off the new year with a new blender thanks to this deal from Target that brings the price of the Ninja Plus down to $104.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and 24 and 18-oz single-serve cups so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $129.95 at Best Buy

A huge discount on Fitbit's brand new tracker in all colors, with updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers. A comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score make this Fitbit a strong buy, especially now that it's down to $129.95.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Best Buy

You can get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for a record-low price of $149.95. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides. Plus, it provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Gearstone Foldable Treadmill: was $319.99 now $229 at Walmart

Walmart's after-Christmas sale is offering a $90 discount on this handy folding treadmill from Gearstone. The 2-in-1 treadmill features a compact and foldable design and includes built-in wheels so you can easily move it from room to room.

Original Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,245 at Amazon

While this Peloton Bike arrives after Christmas, it's still a rare discount to take advantage of if you're looking to get a new Bike for the new year. The Peloton features a compact, 4 x 2-foot design and includes an adjustable seat, handlebar, and a screen that displays metrics, resistance, speed, and heart rate. Arrives after Christmas