As deals editor, here are my top Prime Day deals from day one of the sale in the UK

I've covered Amazon Prime Day for a few years now, and - so far - 2023's iteration has some of the best deals yet. While the annual mega-sale is still in its initial phases, there are a few highlights that are definitely worth mentioning for early bird shoppers looking to snap up the top promotions.

While we're rounding up the sale exhaustively over on our main Amazon Prime Day hub page, I'm focusing on my personal picks here. Some of them are a little pricey, like this LG C2 OLED TV for £1,398 (was £2,699) but I promise their worth every penny - not least because we've personally tested (and loved) most of the products here at TechRadar.

I've included the lowest prices yet on crowd favorites like the Echo Dot, Kindle, Apple AirPods, and a decent air fryer option - you know, for those who still haven't jumped on the air fryer craze. If you're looking for more recommendations, sit tight and bookmark TechRadar as we'll be posting plenty more expert picks from Amazon Prime Day one and two.

My top 10 deals from Amazon Prime Day

1. Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker has only been out for less than a year and it's already been marked down to a record-low price in its first Amazon Prime Day sale – in fact, it's £5 less than the cheapest we've ever seen it. If you want the most superior Echo speaker with "decently loud sound", then – like we pointed out in our Echo Dot review – this is a top choice for anyone looking for Alexa smarts. You can control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the weather forecast, set timers, and more.

2. Kindle: was £84.99 was £59.99 at Amazon

The latest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for its cheapest price since it launched last September. It's a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option.

3. Cosori 4.7L 9-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was £109.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Cosori's 9-in-1 air fryer is also on sale at Amazon for just £80 right now; the lowest price we've ever seen. Boasting a 4.7-litre capacity, this model is big enough to cook 12 chicken wings, 2.25kg of whole chicken or 1.8kg chips, making it perfect for big families or those who like to prep their meals in advance. You'll also get cookbook with 30 original Cosori recipes thrown in with this deal, too.

4. Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £149 at Amazon

These have dominated our list of the best wireless earbuds for most people since their launch – and this is their lowest ever price by a whopping £50. Nothing else matches the quality of the audio and strength of the noise cancellation for this price. You can read more about this in our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review, but the short version is that you're getting flagship quality buds for a mid-range price here.

5. AirPods 2nd Gen: was £139 now £99 at Amazon

The most classic-looking pair of AirPods are selling for under £100 again! While we don't rate these among the best earbuds made by Apple by a long shot, if you're after a cheap pair then this is the lowest they've ever sold for. So, if you don't mind not having the latest features, then this is could be a great time to pick up a pair of entry-level AirPods. After all, you're still getting excellent connectivity like we pointed out in our Apple AirPods (2019) review.

6. Asus Chromebook 14: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Lightweight, straightforward, and above all else cheap, the Asus Chromebook 14 brings you the easy versatility of ChromeOS in a conventional and affordable 14-inch laptop chassis. It's not the flashiest laptop around, but at this price, it's hard to argue that this isn't incredible value. The user-friendly interface and child safety features of ChromeOS make this perfect for younger users.

7. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was £999 now £779 at Amazon

The original and still one of the best, Apple's first venture into making MacBooks with its own M-series silicon is still an incredible laptop that stands among the very best on the market, with strong performance wrapped up in a super-thin but durable chassis. Expect this M1 model to sell like hot cakes this Prime Day!

8. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £549.99 now £349.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy if you're on a budget following this £200 discount. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, sports and all your general everyday viewing. All major streaming apps are built-in, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. An all-around solid TV for the price.

9. LG C2 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,699 now £1,398 at Amazon

This will get you a pretty incredible home cinema and gaming experience for the price. Because of price cuts like this, we still rate the LG C2 as the best TV in the world for most people – you can read why in our full LG C2 review, but basically image quality is awesome, and it's crammed with every high-end feature. This is a match for the cheapest this TV has ever been. It's also discounted in its 48-inch and 55-inch versions, but this size gets the best price cut.

10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was £199 now £149 at Amazon

Another lowest-ever price offer here: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now available for just £149. This watch boasts good fitness features, strong battery life and a comfortable design, and although there are some compatibility issues, it's an interesting iteration of Samsung’s top smartwatch formula.

More Amazon Prime Day deals to check out