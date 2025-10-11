Argos is back with another of its Big Red sales, featuring discounts of up to 30% on tech, appliances, furniture, homewares, toys and more. While it's missing some of the huge 50% off savings that have been available in previous events, I've still uncovered some solid deals on Samsung, Shark, LG, Lego, Ninja, Dyson, Karcher, and more.

• Browse the full Argos Big Red sale

If you're checking out the sale for the first time or just need a quick reminder of how it works, here's what you need to know. Essentially, instead of applying the savings to products upfront, the Argos Big Red sale features several discount codes that can be used on eligible products to take up to 30% off the listed price. These are 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED20' for 20% off, and 'RED30' for 30% off – simple.

You can check out more of the biggest sales categories below. Just keep an eye on the top of each page for which discount code you can apply to each product.

So, for example, this Tefal Easy Fry 8.3L Air Fryer drops to £79 (was £99) when you enter the code 'RED20' at the checkout. And that's an impressive price for a large capacity dual drawer air fryer, too, so it's one I'd recommend if you're yet to add one of the popular kitchen appliances to your home.

Other standout deals I've spotted include these super-cheap but surprisingly good JLab Go Air Pop Earbuds for £17.99 (was £24.99), a budget-friendly LG 50-inch 4K TV for £251.99 (was £279.99) and an excellent value Shark Anti Hair Wrap Stick Vacuum for £200 (was £250).

The latest Argos Big Red sale ends on Tuesday so you've got a few more days to have a browse and pick up anything that catches your eye. This will also likely be the last big sale ran by the retailer until we hit the big Black Friday sales period in November, so if there's nothing you desperately need or want now, it could be worth waiting until then for even more deals.