Amazon's huge 4th of July sale is now live: I've found the 25 best deals worth buying

Amazon's big announcement this week was the date for Prime Day 2024 - but the retailer also quietly launched its official 4th of July sale. This year's 4th of July sales have come early this year and you can already shop for fantastic deals right now on OLED TVs, kitchen appliances, tools, vacuums, Apple devices, and more.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Amazon's 4th of July sale and listed the 25 best deals worth buying. The items listed below include a wide range of popular products from brands like Dyson, Apple, LG, Keurig, Ninja, and Samsung, starting at just $13.99. Standout offers include the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale for a record-low price of $49.99, the viral Fullstar Vegetable Chopper for just $24.97, and LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.



Keep in mind that all of the deals listed below represent fantastic value, which is why they're worth buying. Amazon's 4th of July sale includes limited-time offers you might not see again until the upcoming Prime Day deals event later in the month.

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

A grilling essential, Amazon's 4th of July sale has this Alpha Grillers instant meat thermometer for just $13.99 when you apply the $2 coupon. The thermometer is waterproof and features a temperature probe and advanced, highly accurate technology with a two to three seconds response time

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $18.48 at Amazon

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon at check out. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.88 at Amazon

Cool off this summer with a refreshing smoothie with this Magic Bullet Blender, which is down to just $39.88 at Amazon's 4th of July sale. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $49.99, which is a new record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $54.78 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $54.78 when you apply the additional 20% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price at Amazon's 4th of July sale.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, and today's 4th of July deal brings the price down to a record low of $54.99. The tablet packs 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery, making this a great buy.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on sale for just $59.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's 4th of July sale has the earbuds down to just $89. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $339.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price at today's 4th of July sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility, too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Ninja BL660 Professional: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful blender, Amazon's 4th of July sale has the Ninja BL660 on sale for $99.99. The Ninja blender comes with a You're getting a 72-oz pitcher and two 16-oz to-go cups, so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $239 now $139 at Amazon

Tools are always popular categories during 4th of July sales, and this specific model has over 49,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The Dewalt Combo Kit is on sale for a fantastic price of $139 and includes a 20-volt impact driver and drill, a battery pack and charger, and a contractor bag.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's 4th of July deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $199.99.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $299.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The robot vacuum delivers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $329 at Amazon

Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $329, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Dyson V8 Plus: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is down to its lowest price this year. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's 4th of July deal. Check out our full Dyson V8 review to see why we still recommend this excellent vac.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's 4th of July deal brings the 55-inch model down to $349.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $469.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is the middle device in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it down to its lowest price yet by $100. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games..

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 4th of July sale has LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly-rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a $400 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low of $1,596.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Samsung S90C 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,897.99 at Amazon

The Samsung S90C OLED is still TechRadar's best TV in 2024, and you can now get the super-large 77-inch model on sale for $1,897.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price given its performance and capabilities. Ultimately, it's the best TV for most people and this deal is a great opportunity to get one of the larger models for its lowest price.

