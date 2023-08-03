Amazon Labor Day sale 2023: date and deals to expect

It's officially August, which means the 2023 Amazon Labor Day sale is just around the corner, with deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more. To help prepare you for the holiday weekend, we've created this guide with everything you need to know about the Amazon Labor Day sale, such as the date and deals you can expect.



Labor Day sales mean end-of-summer clearance deals on appliances, clothing, and tech items. Amazon is one of the most popular destinations, thanks to a wide variety of items from all the top brands. You can find discounts on kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, laptops, Apple devices, and so much more.



Labor Day lands on Monday, August 4 this year, and we should start to see early deals popping up in the coming weeks. We'll update this page. as soon as we spot offers drop, and in the meantime, you can shop for bargains in our back to school sales guide.

Amazon Labor Day sale 2023: key information

When is Labor Day 2023 Labor Day is a federal holiday that always takes place on the first Monday in September to celebrate the contributions and achievements of American workers.



This year, Labor Day lands on Monday, September 4th, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday, September 1st. We anticipate the Amazon Labor Day sale to launch the Monday before the holiday, on August 28.

Does Amazon have a Labor Day sale? Yes, Amazon does have a Labor Day sale that usually kicks off the week before Labor Day proper, on Monday, August 28. The Amazon Labor Day sale always offers impressive discounts on small appliances, like kitchen devices and vacuums, from top brands like Instant Pot, Roomba, Dyson, Keurig, and Ninja.



You'll also find record-low prices on tech items, like TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets, and Amazon's lineup of smart home devices.

What deals to expect at the Amazon Labor Day sale? Amazon's Labor Day sale will include a mix of deals on small appliances, like kitchen gadgets and vacuums, as well as tech items, like TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, and smart home devices. The Amazon Labor Day will also include record-low prices on older-model Apple devices, thanks to the September Apple event.



Because Labor Day also coincides with the back-to-school sales season, you'll also find deals on school supplies, like laptops, clothing, backpacks, Apple products, and dorm room essentials.



If you're looking to shop for bargains right now, we've listed the best deals at Amazon right now, including deals on TVs, clothing, appliances and more.

Last year's best deals from Amazon's Labor Day sale

Back to school - Amazon: save up to $170 on tablets and laptops

Amazon's got back-to-school deals on everything from electronics and backpacks to stationery, clothing and college essentials like cookware and mattresses. Its back to school sale is updated on a daily basis, with next day Prime delivery avaliable. Highlights include up to 22% off Amazon's own-brand Fire tablets and the retailer's range of cheap gaming laptops, which are well-suited both to gaming and college work.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - AirPods Pro are always popular amongst Labor Day sales thanks to being great earphones. With effective noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive EQ, they sound great wherever you're headed. Comfortable to wear and with sweat and water resistance, they're ideal for all occasions.

Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Basket Air Fryer: $99.99 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30.04- The Instant Pot, Instant Vortex 4 in 1 Air Fryer is currently on sale at Amazon for just $69.95- that’s only $10 off the record low price which we saw last Black Friday. This is a great deal on this latest generation air fryer that's easy to use, with four different cooking capabilities- frying, roasting, baking and reheating.



Apple iPad 10.2: $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Today's best iPad deal is on the iPad 10.2 at Amazon. At its lowest ever price again, you get Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a delightful 10.2-inch Retina display, plus 8MP wide back and 12MP ultra-wide front cameras for better video calls.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: $799 $649 at Amazon

Save $150- Amazon has reduced the popular iRobot Roomba i17+ to just $649. This is an impressive $150 saving off this robot vacuum cleaner, and it’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this top-rated vacuum. With smart navigation and self-emptying features, you’re also able to connect Alexa to utilize voice commands.



LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon

Save $603 – If you're looking for a premium TV, here's the cheapest price we've seen for the latest 65-inch LG C2 OLED. We think this is one of the best TVs you can buy today – especially since it's now at this discounted price. The high-tech screen produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. We also found it offers a smooth gaming experience in our testing, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120Hz support.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - If you simply need a budget display at the lowest possible price, then check out this $60 discount on the 32-inch Insignia F20 at Amazon. It's a very basic TV but has access to all the major streaming apps and HD resolution support.