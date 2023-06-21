Amazon just unleashed early Prime Day deals - here are the best offers so far

Amazon has not only announced the date for its highly anticipated two-day Prime Day sale (July 11 and 12), but the retailer has also released early deals and exclusive offers that you can shop for right now. Prime members can save big on some of Amazon's best-selling devices and score special discounts on Amazon's own services.



Below you'll find links to Amazon's early Prime Day offers, followed by today's 9 best deals on Fire TVs, tablets, the Ring Doorbell, and more. The retailer is also offering invite-only deals, where Prime members will receive a special invite after signing up to buy.

Other highlights from today's announcement include three free months of Kindle Unlimited, a free one-year trial of Grubub+, and a $15 credit to be used on Prime Day when you back up your photos with Amazon Photos. Also, for the first time, Amazon will be offering Prime Day deals that will be available on third-party retailer websites.



Below you'll find links to all of Amazon's early sales with the date that each offer goes live. Today's best device deals are also listed, which include record-low prices, and we expect you'll see even in more the official Amazon Prime Day sale.

Keep in mind, though, you must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop today's early deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's official two-day July sale.

Amazon Prime Day exclusive offers

Early Prime Day device deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. The Ring Wired allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere and features two-way talk and advanced motion detection, and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for constant power.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Prime Members can get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader on sale for $89.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The water-proof Kindle features a larger black & white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids' tablet is the Fire 7, on sale for a record-low of $54.99. The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon has this 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest TV deal ahead of Prime Day is the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series HD smart TV (2021): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, plus three HDMI inputs to connect cable or satellite and video game consoles. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $529.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $329.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

See more of the best cheap TV deals and the best Ring Video Doorbell deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to the 2023 4th of July sales event.