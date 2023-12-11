Amazon is having a huge holiday sale for one of the busiest shopping days of the year

Today is Green Monday, which means it’s the 2nd busiest online shopping day of the year after Cyber Monday. As consumers rush to buy online gifts to beat the shipping cut-off for Christmas delivery, Amazon is having a massive last-chance sale on bestselling gift ideas. There's still time if you're looking to shop and I’ve listed the 15 best deals below.



Amazon's holiday sale includes a mix of tech gadgets, appliances, and home items with record-low prices left over from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Today's sale allows you to score a bargain and check someone off your Christmas gift list. A couple of today's most popular offers include Apple's bestselling 10.2 iPad on sale for $249, the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker marked down to just $19.99, and this Shark Ion robot vacuum on sale for $139.99.



All of today's deals from Amazon currently ship in time for Christmas, but that will change as we get closer to the big day. If you’re looking to shop for more bargains, you can see our Christmas sales guide for all the best deals happening online.

Amazon Holiday sale - the top 15 deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap tech stocking stuffer? Amazon's holiday sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $24.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite would make a fantastic gift for the reader in your life and it's currently on sale for $124.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build, and a big room-filling sound. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $119 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon's holiday sale includes the best-selling AirPods 3 for $139.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199 - $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249 - the best deal you can find right now. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which features a compact design and a 2.1-quart basket. The air fryer is perfect for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings and features four cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with one handy appliance.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $49.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Keurig K-Classic Single-serve Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger coffee maker, Amazon also has the best-selling Keurig K-Classic on sale for $89.99 - $10 more than the price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting a large 48-ounce water reservoir and the ability to make multiple K-cup pod brew sizes.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $199 now $127 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's holiday sale brings the price down to $127 - cheaper than what we saw during Black Friday.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139.99 at Amazon

This is probably the best price you'll find for a top-rated robot vacuum, marked down to just $139.99. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and works with the compatible Shark app so you can schedule your cleanings from your phone.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $309.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $309.99 - $20 from the record low of Cyber Monday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $599.99 - the same deal we saw during Black Friday. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

