Amazon back-to-school sale has everything you need: 15 deals I'd buy from $19

Amazon's back-to-school sale is live, and it has everything you need to start a new school year. You can find huge savings on tech gadgets like laptops, monitors, and printers, plus non-tech school essentials like backpacks, clothing, and dorm supplies.



• Shop Amazon's full back-to-school sale



To help you find the best of the best, I've listed the 15 best deals from Amazon's back-to-school sale below with prices starting at just $19. Amazon is a popular destination for school supplies, not only because of its competitive prices and impressive discounts, but also because of the wide range of products on sale. Some highlights include this HP 27-inch Full HD monitor on sale for $132.99, Keurig's K-mini coffee maker marked down to $59.99, and Apple's powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $799.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best back-to-school deals below, most of which include record-low prices and limited-time offers. You can also visit our main back-to-school sales guide for more of today's top bargains around the web.

Amazon back-to-school sale: the 15 best deals

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $19 at Amazon

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

JanSport Cross Town Backpack: was $36 now $28.30 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling JanSport Cross Town backpack on sale for just $28.30. The classic backpack is available in several color choices and features a padded back panel and padded shoulder straps for comfortable all-day wear.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for college students thanks to its compact size and cheap price, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Ninja BL610 Professional Blender: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Make smoothies in your dorm room with the top-rated Ninja Professional blender, which is on sale for $79.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher and 1000 watts of power, allowing you to easily whip up your favorite frozen drink in minutes.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $84.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $84.99, which is the best price you can find. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, the Apple AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex is an affordable portable speaker that can follow you from college parties to outdoor outings. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water adventures with its IP67 rating, and weighs only slightly more than 1 pound. All that, on top of its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable speaker that doesn't want to shell out for the premium option.

HP ENVY Inspire 7255e Wireless Color Printer: was $199.99 now $129.98 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget printer this school year, Amazon has this HP model on sale for just $129.98. The wireless printer can print, copy, and scan in color, and the HP smart app allows you to easily print from anywhere.

HP 27h Full HD Monitor: was $229.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Looking for a new monitor? Amazon's back-to-school sale has this HP 27h Full HD monitor for $132.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 27-inch diagonal monitor comes with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 100mm height/tilt capability, so you can position it for your studying needs.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $179.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $179.95 at Amazon

This saving makes the newest over-ears from Beats 49% off compared to their launch price. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $329.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

An impressive $120 saving brings the mid-range Samsung tablet down to its cheapest price ever. It's an ideal slate if you don't want to pay for one of the more premium options from Samsung or Apple but still want a powerful tablet for browsing, streaming, doodling, and gaming.

Acer Aspire 3: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you want a cheap Windows laptop, then Amazon has this Acer Aspire 3 on sale for under $300. With an AMD Ryzen processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks, and video calls. The 128GB SSD is small but that's enough space for your most important files and applications. Modern Wi-Fi 6 tech for a reliable wireless connection and 8.5 hours of battery life round out this solid portable machine for the price.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap but still capable everyday tablet? Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $599 now $338 at Amazon

It might be showing its age a little now with its 11th-gen Intel CPU, but at almost half price, this IdeaPad 3i is still a pretty darn good deal for anyone hunting for a budget laptop for the new school year. With an HD touchscreen and 12GB of RAM, it's a solid choice of affordable work laptop - just don't expect to be playing the latest games on it.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Amazon's back-to-school sale has the MacBook Air M2 for a record-low price of $799. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For students needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

You can shop more of the best student laptops and check out our laptop deals guide.