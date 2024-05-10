Amazon AU has some crazy deals with up to 50% off – these are the 14 I'd buy

Amazon can regularly be relied upon to offer us a huge range of tech at low prices, and it seems today is no different as the online retail giant has slashed prices across virtually all product categories. I've therefore rounded up 14 of the best deals I can find, with prices starting at just AU$69.

Amazon's tech sales include its own devices – such as the Echo Dot 5 – which don't often see such big discounts outside of major sales events such as Prime Day. Elsewhere there are some fantastic savings to be had on a whole range of Apple gear, including up to 11% off the iPhone 15 Pro and 13% off the AirPods Pro 2.

I've also found some great prices on home appliances, including AU$1,200 off the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum and mop and a healthy AU$150 saving on the Instant Pot Duo Nova multi-cooker.

With prices this low, these deals won't last forever, so if you see a discount you like, be sure to snap it up while you can.

Amazon's 14 best tech deals

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition) | AU$579.95 AU$394 (save AU$185.95) Sennheiser certainly knows a thing or two about putting together a terrific-sounding pair of headphones, and the Momentum 4 is a testament to that. Serving up ANC that sees them comfortably competing with the other big-hitters at this price level, and a huge 60-hour battery life that trumps its peers, they're simply stunning. This special edition model adds a few copper accents, which goes a long way to helping them in the look department, too.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi-Cooker | AU$299 AU$149 (save AU$150) Cooking at home doesn't need to be an arduous task, and if you place this Instant Pot Duo Nova on your counter, your cooking sessions will be made so much easier. With the ability to cook in seven different ways and a large 8L capacity that will help feed the whole family, you'll be serving up restaurant quality meals in no time.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256GB) | AU$2,199 AU$1,949 (save AU$250) It's been out less than a year but the iPhone 15 Pro is already seeing decent discounts. Apple gear rarely gets anything beyond a 10% discount, so the 11% on offer here is well worth your consideration if you've been holding off upgrading to Apple's latest and greatest. With a new, stronger titanium build, upgraded cameras and a multi-functional action button, there's plenty of reason to snap one up. The 512GB model is also discounted by 10%.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum | AU$2,499 AU$1,299 (save AU$1,200) A monster AU$1,200 saving on the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni means you can secure yourself a robo vac that cleans exceptionally well. It also has a mop function and the docking station automatically empties the dust canister and refills the water tank for you. One of our main gripes in our Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni review was that it was expensive, so this 48% saving fixes that and then some. The newer Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is also discounted by 20%, coming down to AU$1,997.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ | AU$999 AU$797 (save AU$202) We haven't gotten around to reviewing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ just yet, but our sister site Tom's Guide has spent time with the 'regular' Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The main difference between that tablet as this FE+ is the latter gets a downgrade in the power and camera departments. But with Samsung's own Exynos 1380 processor under the hood, it's still more than capable of handling everyday tasks such as web browsing, media consumption and some art sketches, all on a gorgeous 12.4-inch display.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 | AU$149.95 AU$98 (save AU$51.95) The UE Wonderboom 3 is a perfect Bluetooth speaker to throw into a bag and take with you wherever you want to go. Its tough, waterproof exterior will happily accept the odd bump or knock, while it's 360° sound delivery will ensure everyone sitting around it gets to listen properly. A 14-hour battery life means you should be good to leave the charging cable at home. And, if you grab two of them, you can connect them together to play as a stereo pair.

Jabra Elite 4 | AU$139 AU$77 (save AU$62) At AU$77 thanks to this deal, the Jabra Elite 4 are an inexpensive route to clear, detailed sound in your ears, with the added benefit of active noise cancellation to ensure you listen to your music free from external distractions. This pair of Jabra Elite 4 is currently the most affordable on Amazon, but there are discounts on a number of other pairs of Jabra in-ears including: • Jabra Elite 4 Active

• Jabra Elite 8 Active

• Jabra Elite 10

Amazon Echo Dot 5 | AU$99 AU$69 (save AU$30) It wouldn't be an Amazon tech sale without a discount on one of its own devices. The Echo Dot 5 is the latest version of the popular Echo Dot smart speaker range, bringing with it improved audio for when you want to use to play music. Naturally, Alexa support is built-in, meaning you can use it to ask any number of questions, or use it to control any other Alexa-enabled smart home devices you have in your home. If you've yet to enter the world of smart home, the Echo Dot 5 is an affordable first entry point.

Canon EOS R6 MkII (Body only) | AU$4,499 AU$3,189 inc. AU$200 gift card via redemption (save AU$1,310) We love the Canon EOS R6 MKII, praising it particularly for its excellent autofocus and impressive ISO handling. This full-frame mirrorless camera also improves upon its predecessor by increasing the resolution to 24MP (up from 20MP) which takes attractive stills and video and of course, it uses Canon's RF lens system, giving you plenty of choice when it comes to what you want to attach to the front. The AU$1,310 saving here includes a AU$200 gift card, which you can redeem via Canon itself.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | AU$399 AU$348 (save AU$51) This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but it's not far off and still represents a decent price for what is an excellent pair of noise-cancelling in-ear headphones. If you own an iPhone or iOS device, they work seamlessly to deliver genuinely great sound into your ears. The ANC is also incredibly effective and capable of drowning out virtually all external sounds. This model is the latest and comes with a charging case that recharges via USB-C cable.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro | AU$329 AU$245 (save AU$84) The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is one of the best smart home security solutions we've come across. It's battery-powered for a start, making installation indoors or outdoors much more hassle-free than if you needed to hardwire it, and it's capable of capturing good quality colour video both day and night. Any sounds it picks up come through clear, too. You will be able to get more from the Spotlight Cam Pro with the additional Ring Protect Subscription, such as viewing back and saving older videos. We appreciate this is an additional monthly cost, but at AU$4.95p/m or AU$49.95 per year, we think it's a worthwhile purchase.

2021 Apple iPad 9th Gen | 10.2-inch / Wi-Fi / 64GB | AU$549 AU$447 (save AU$102) With the launch of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models this month, Apple also quietly discontinued the 9th Generation model, meaning you soon won't be able to buy it from anywhere. We think it's a terrific tablet and takes care of all the common everyday tasks you're likely going to want it for with ease and speed. The 10.2-inch screen is great for watching videos and viewing photos, but it's still small enough to make it truly portable. A genuine tablet gem.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 | AU$599 AU$298 (save AU$301) The Garmin Vivoactive 4 takes all the exercise-tracking smarts of the higher-spec Forerunner range and places it inside a smartwatch and fitness tracker that can actually be described as easier to use. It has built-in GPS to accurately track the distance travelled in whatever sport you do, and by that we also mean the Vivoactive can track virtually any activity under the sun. Data is presented on a lovely and large touchscreen and the silicone sports band is super comfortable to wear. This 50% saving makes it an absolute steal. If you'd rather a smaller screen, the Garmin Vivoactive 4s is also down to AU$299.

Epson EcoTank ET-8500 | AU$999 AU$763 (save AU$236) The Epson EcoTank ET-8500 is not just a terrific printer for regular documents, but it's also a dab hand at printing out high-quality photos. What we particularly love about this model is that it uses Epson's six-bottle Claria ink system is both long-lasting and economical. This printer was actually even more expensive when it launched than the AU$999 original price Amazon has listed here, making the current deal price of AU$763 a true bargain.

