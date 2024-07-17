AirPods Pro 2's 'unloseable' case saved my day, and reminded me why they're such a bargain at Prime Day prices

If you've been following our coverage of Prime Day AirPods deals, you may already have seen me raving about their record-low prices. You can get AirPods Pro 2 for just $169 (was $249) at Amazon in the US, and in the UK you can get AirPods Pro 2 for £179 (was £229) at Amazon. In both cases, that's lower than they've ever been before, and gets you the latest version with USB-C charging.

This morning, I was reminded about what good value the wireless earbuds are as a package this Amazon Prime Day, because while I obviously spend most of my time with them enjoying their sound quality and noise cancellation power (which we dig into in our AirPods Pro 2 review), there's one unique feature that often gets overlooked – their 'unloseable' case, with its precision-finding tech.

As I was about to leave the house this morning, I went to grab them, and couldn't find them anywhere. I need my AirPods Pro for work, because I use them for work calls – but also, I basically refuse to commute to work without some kind of music/podcast stimulation; the streaming age has ruined me.

So, with a lot of the best wireless earbuds, I'd have had to turn over the house and end up late for work. But with AirPods 2, I was able to pull out my iPhone and use the Find My app to precisely locate them using ultra-wideband tech built into the case. My iPhone literally pointed me towards them… and I found that they'd fallen out of my pocket earlier and slipped out of sight into laundry that was about to go into the washer.

So not only did this tech save me from being late or being without my earbuds for important meetings, they saved me from having to spent $169 on a new pair of AirPods Pro 2. Like I said, the reason I think they're such a good deal is not just about how they sound, but the whole package.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's early Prime Day sales have the earbuds for their lowest ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unloseable case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was £229 now £179 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 have never hit this low a price in the UK before, so stock may not last for very long. They sound excellent, their noise cancellation is superb, spatial audio is extremely cool with movies, the unloseable case is super-useful, and they're just a great pair of buds all-round for Apple users.

I also like AirPods Pro 2 because they're lighter and have a smaller case than most of the competition that sounds as good, so are easier to carry with me everywhere, since they can go in any pocket without bothering me, and I can wear them for hours and hours without feeling them.

And I'm a huge fan of their spatial audio. Watching a movie on my TV via my Apple TV 4K, but with the sound sent over to AirPods Pro to avoid bothering anyone else in the house, you really forget you're not listening to a set of speakers in the room. It's so convincing.

But today, it wasn't fancy audio tech that saved the day; it was fancy wireless tech.

If you don't have an iPhone and/or AirPods aren't your bag, don't forget we have tons more record-low earbuds deals from the likes of Sony, Bose and more in our Prime Day headphones deals guide.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK