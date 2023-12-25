After-Christmas TV sales 2023: $1,000 off at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

The after-Christmas TV sales event is live, which means you can score record-low prices on a range of beautiful displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. To help you find all the top offers in one place, I've created this guide with today's best after-Christmas TV sales and stand-out deals.



The after-Christmas sales event is your last opportunity of the year to score a killer bargain on some of this year's best-selling TVs. Retailers are offering their best discounts yet on older model TVs to make room for new stock. Some of today's best deals include the stunning 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 (was $2,599.99), LG"s 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $498 (was $648), and Amazon's best-selling 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $299.99 (was $449.99).



Keep in mind that many of today's after-Christmas TV deals are record-breaking prices that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and some TVs listed below are discounted even further. I'll be updating this page with all the latest offers leading up to New Year's Eve, so make sure to bookmark this guide for all the hottest TV deals.

After-Christmas TV sales - today's best deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 at Amazon. That's a whopping $1,00 discount and a new record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a holiday best-seller, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 - a new record-low price. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Christmas favorite, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,899. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart, which is the same price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as TechRadar's best TV last year, and Walmart has just dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of 1,399. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $1,000 off at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs, be that shows, movies, or gaming.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $549.99 - $50 less than what we saw during Black Friday. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy still has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $399.99 - $50 more than on Black Friday itself. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $309.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $309.99 - $20 from the record low of Cyber Monday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $269.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price on a smaller-size display and the best deal we've ever seen for this specific model. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon's TV deals include this 32-inch Fire TV for a record-low of just $109.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest after-Christmas TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for under $60 – a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

