SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL review: you get what you pay for, and you're getting a lot

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL might be the most feature-rich TKL gaming keyboard on the market. Beyond the Apex Pro line’s adjustable actuation point and dual-actuation capability, it now boasts brand-new switches that are faster and more durable. It’s a little on the expensive side, but it’s well worth the money if you take full advantage of those features.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: One-minute review

We’re not gonna lie: we love a good TKL keyboard like the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL. We know that mini gaming keyboards are all the rage these days, but they’ve got a steep learning curve and lack some dedicated keys that we prefer to have handy, even though we don’t use them as much – the arrow keys, for example. And, that’s exactly what this gaming keyboard gives us.

Of course, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL does more than give us quick access to arrow keys. One of the first SS keyboards to offer the brand’s better-than-ever adjustable mechanical switches, this wired gaming keyboard not only boasts customizable actuation but also dual ones. And, both of those have very auspicious applications in gaming, especially if your brand of gaming is more of the fast and furious kind.

All the vital ingredients are present as well: fast and responsive gaming performance, excellent feeling switches and keycaps, robust build. So, while its design isn’t exactly the most exciting, there’s already a lot packed in this compact-yet-not-too-compact package that we’d be happy to pay good money for… which is a good thing since it isn’t exactly what you’d call cheap.

As for those arrow keys, well, they’re just icing on the cake.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: Price and availability

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a little on the pricey side. Despite being a wired gaming keyboard, it’s pricier than its rivals like the Corsair K70 RGB TKL and the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro and even its wired counterparts like the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless .

It’ll set you back $189.99 (£189.99, AU$219.99), which is hefty but fair considering all the features you’re getting. Not only does it feature adjustable actuation and dual-actuation, but it comes with an OLED smart display, a soft-to-touch magnetic wrist rest, and SteelSeries’ new OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable mechanical switches.

As long as you can take full advantage of those features for your gaming sessions, it’s a great value gaming keyboard. On the other hand, if those features aren’t going to be useful to you, you might want to go for a more affordable alternative, of which there are plenty.

Value: 4 / 5

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: Design

Feels robust, even if design is nothing special

Not just programmable, actuation is adjustable

Great extra features

The first thing you’ll notice about the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is that it isn’t going for the classy, funky, or artsy look. On the contrary, its design errs on the side of looking robust and functional, rather than pretty, which isn’t a downside per se. Attempts to add some flair to an otherwise straightforward look are made, however, with its soft-to-the-touch magnetic wrist rest, customizable OLED display, and naturally, RGB lighting.

It doesn’t just look robust, either. It actually is, thanks to its rugged aircraft grade aluminum frame and fade-proof PBT keycaps that are also textured for better grippage. Meanwhile its OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches are rated at 100 Million presses, which is practically a lifetime.

Those of us who want something compact without missing out on second-tier keys (in terms of usage) will appreciate its TKL format. At 355.44 x 139.26 x 40.44 mm, it’s fairly compact and doesn’t take up a whole lot of space, which makes it great for smaller setups. It’s also fairly lightweight – though if you’re looking for something that’s travel-friendlier, we’d go with the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless instead.

As we mentioned before, this keyboard is loaded with features big and small. There’s the OLED smart display, which displays information for adjusting settings, changing profiles, and seeing updates, two dedicated media keys (clickable roller and the media button), and a detachable magnetic wrist rest, which is soft-to-the-touch but not padded, which we would have preferred for a plushier feel. Of course, being a gaming keyboard, customizable RGB is also present, though it’s not the best we’ve seen.

The biggest and most important features here, however, are the adjustable actuation and the dual actuation capabilities, both of which we’ll discuss under performance.

Design: 4 / 5

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: Performance

Great mechanical feel without being too loud

Fast and responsive

Software can be buggy

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL boasts SteelSeries new and improved OmniPoint adjustable mechanical switches, which it has dubbed OmniPoint 2.0. These switches are designed to have 11x quicker response and 10x faster actuation – a typical gamer might not notice the milliseconds of difference here, but it will certainly help in gaming, especially if you enjoy fast-paced games where you’re often battling hordes.

We have zero complaints about the gaming performance, of course. This is a very fast, very responsive gaming keyboard with switches that deliver that satisfying mechanical feel without being too loud. We only wish that the roller had a little less resistance, but seeing as we’re not using that for gaming, that’s easy to forgive.

And, while the iCue software can be buggy – at this point, we can’t even remember how many times we’ve installed and uninstalled it on our computer – the adjustable actuation and dual actuation features work well and reliably. We’ve been testing both capabilities on games like Control and Cyberpunk 2077, and they are a game-changer with very practical (and even ergonomic) applications. You can, for example, use the same key for walking and running, only you’re pressing it lightly for one and bottoming it out for the other. You’re getting a more seamless experience, and since you won’t have to reach over for a second key, a more comfortable one as well.

These two features work flawlessly every time as well. That is, as long as they’re programmed correctly on the software, which also has a bit of a learning curve.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL?

Buy it if...

You want customizations for faster, more seamless gaming

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL’s adjustable actuation and dual actuation are absolute game-chargers that will improve the way you play those PC games.

You need arrow keys

If you cannot live without dedicated arrow keys, this is an excellent gaming keyboard for you, thanks to its TKL layout.

Don't buy it if...

You’re economizing right now

If you’re on a tight budget, there are cheaper alternatives out there. Just know that you’re likely not going to get the adjustable actuation and dual actuation features.

You don’t need all those customizations

You’re a simple gamer with simple needs. This isn’t going to be worth your money. Look elsewhere.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value If you can take full advantage of its features, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a great value – even if it’s pricier than its rivals. 4 / 5 Design It isn’t exactly unique-looking and a little clunky, but it has an OLED smart display, a magnetic wrist rest, and more. 4 / 5 Performance Delivering a great gaming performance, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is fast and responsive while its dual-actuation feature is reliable. 4.5 / 5 Total The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a feature-rich gaming keyboard with an impressive gaming performance and a robust build. It’s well worth your money. 4 / 5

First reviewed December 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

