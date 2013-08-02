Super-small Phillips-head screws can be awfully fiddly, and on this occasion a quartet of the blighters get in the way of us cracking open the shiny new Toshiba Q Series 256GB. It's the first we've seen of the thing, and as Toshiba isn't hugely forthcoming with some of the drive's key specs, we need to open the case. And what's inside is rather interesting.

Inevitably Toshiba is using its own 19nm Toggle MLC NAND chips, but the actual controller silicon is from Marvell - with a Tosh twist. All of which bodes well for performance. And, after all, what actually matters is the drive's performance in the real world, not its on-paper hypothetical speed.

Benchmarks

4K random read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 21

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 19

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 26

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 22

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 20

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 18

Zip file decompression

ZIP: Seconds: Quicker is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 23

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 23

Crucial M500 480GB: 23

Intel 520 480GB: 24

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 23

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 24

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 23

Seagate 600 480GB: 23

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 24

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 22

4K random write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 18

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 50

Crucial M500 480GB: 54

Intel 520 480GB: 19

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 54

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 51

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 54

Seagate 600 480GB: 44

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 18

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 45

Sequential read performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 505

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 503

Crucial M500 480GB: 492

Intel 520 480GB: 499

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 504

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 520

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 515

Seagate 600 480GB: 508

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 502

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 514

Sequential read performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 551

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 556

Crucial M500 480GB: 539

Intel 520 480GB: 545

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 551

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 561

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 555

Seagate 600 480GB: 554

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 538

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 552

Sequential write performance (incompressible)

AS SSD: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 298

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 470

Crucial M500 480GB: 414

Intel 520 480GB: 218

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 497

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 500

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 468

Seagate 600 480GB: 437

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 259

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 469

Sequential write performance (compressible)

ATTO: Megabytes per second: Higher is better

A-Data XPG SX900 512GB: 519

Corsair Neutron GTX 240GB: 506

Crucial M500 480GB: 432

Intel 520 480GB: 475

OCZ Vertex 450 256GB: 534

Samsung 840 Pro 512GB: 535

Sandisk Extreme II 240GB: 518

Seagate 600 480GB: 473

Transcend SSD720 512GB: 465

Toshiba Q Series 256GB: 519

For the most part, the new Q Series is very impressive. Sequential read performance with incompressible data of 514MB/s is very near the top of the pile and writes of 469MB/s are also far from shabby.

Slightly less stellar are the 18MB/s and 45MB/s random read and write results, respectively. That is probably down to the Tosh twist to the Marvell controller. Normally it comes with a DRAM cache, but that is missing with this drive. It doesn't affect the straight performance, but the random speed suffers.

However, the Q Series is very marginally the fastest drive in both of our real-world application tests. Normally we'd give an SSD the nod for that alone, but the tight grouping of all the drives in those benchmarks makes it clear that SSD performance has now gotten the better of those parts of our test suite. Something other than drive performance is putting a cap on the real world tests.