Origin EON17-X review: a gaming beast with style to spare

Individuals with deep pockets looking for one of the most powerful gaming laptops available will find much to appreciate with the Origin EON17-X. Performance prowess meets a lovely 17-inch 4K display that also has a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. However, all of that power does come at the cost of having extremely loud cooling fans during even minimal tasks that can affect audio clarity from the average sounding speakers.

Origin EON17-X: One-minute review

The last time we reviewed the Origin EON17-X gaming laptop in 2016, it was dubbed “the most powerful gaming laptop we ever tested,” and this is just as true today as it was in 2016 with latest EON17-X. This latest version features everything from a lovely 4K display and high octane performance to wonderfully lit RGB keyboard.

This time around, we didn’t have much issue with the trackpad (which won’t get much use during most mouse-based games anyway) but the laptop lacks a fingerprint reader, which is a shame. All in all though, everything about the EON17-X is bigger and better in every way.

This includes some impressive specs. Our review model featured a 24-core 13th-Gen Intel i9-13900HX, Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD alongside an additional 2TB SSD. The component list is more than enough to take advantage of the beautiful 17-inch 144Hz 4K display. Gamers looking to have more of a competitive edge can get a lesser spec 1440p display configuration that can go up to 240Hz as well.

Between those two display ranges, those looking for one of the best 17-inch gaming laptops around can make everything about their EON17-X personalized to their specifications in nearly every way. From laptop chassis graphics to its internal components, so gamers should be able to get whatever performance benchmarks they particularly want with this high-powered gaming laptop.

There are a few things that may annoyingly unify all of the configurations available. One thing for sure is the fan noise that can get pretty loud during menial tasks. It also hurts the already lacking internal speaker set up. Meanwhile, the EON17-X is pretty expensive regardless of which configuration you go with, ranging between $2,720 (about £2,650/AU$4,360) and $5,390 (about £4,315/AU$8,090). That said, this is easily one of the best gaming laptops around for those with deep pockets, so if you go for this one you won't be disappointed.

Origin EON17-X: Price & availability

Currently, the Origin EON17-X is only available in the US through the Origin store

Prices range from $2,720 to $5,390, depending on configuration

There is a lot of flexibility in how potential buyers can design their Origin EON17-X experience, but it is going to cost a lot no matter what you decide. There are tons of customization options when buying the EON17-X through Origin’s online store, but our review set-up costs about $3,790.

Starting out at around $2,720, individuals can get an Intel i9-13900HX, Nvidia RTX 4080, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD RAM with a 17.3-inch 1440p display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Folks with big money looking to blow some stacks can go as high as $5,390 (about £4,315/AU$8,090) which includes everything in the review configuration alongside 64GB DDR5 RAM and a pair of Corsair 8TB MP600 Pro XT NVMe SSDs. Regardless of how buyers get their EON17-X, it does come with Origin’s signature lifetime service and support with options that can be extended between one to three years for a fee as well. Simply put, there is a feeling of luxury customer service alongside the high-end purchase.

As of now, there aren’t any available options for either UK and Australian territories.

Value score: 4.5 / 5

Origin EON17-X: Specs

The Origin EON17-X currently comes in a variety of customizable configuration options, so you'll have to dig into the configuration section of Origin's site to get a sense of how much your ideal laptop will cost you, but these are the specs on our review unit as well as the starting configuration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Origin EON17-X (Review Configuration) Origin EON17-X (Starting configuration) Origin EON17-X (Highest configuration) Price: $3,790 (Estimated £3,530, AU $5,815) $2,720 (about £2650, AU$4,300) $5,390 (about £4,315/AU$8,090) CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HX Intel Core i9-13900HX Intel Core i9-13900HX Graphics: Nvidia RTX 4090 Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 4090 RAM: 32GB DDR5 4800MHz 16GB DDR5 4800MHz 64GB DDR5 4800MHz Screen: 17.3" UHD 144Hz 17.3" QHD 240Hz 17.3" UHD 144Hz Storage: 1TB Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Samsung 990 PRO 512GB OPC NVMe SSD 2 x 8TB Corsair MP600 Pro XT Gen 4 Ports: 2X USB-A 3.2 / 2X USB-C Thunderbolt 4 / 1X Audio Jack / 1X Mic Jack / 1X Mini-DisplayPort / 1X HDMI / 1 DC In Port / 1X Ethernet 2.5 Port 2X USB-A 3.2 / 2X USB-C Thunderbolt 4 / 1X Audio Jack / 1X Mic Jack / 1X Mini-DisplayPort / 1X HDMI / 1 DC In Port / 1X Ethernet 2.5 Port 2X USB-A 3.2 / 2X USB-C Thunderbolt 4 / 1X Audio Jack / 1X Mic Jack / 1X Mini-DisplayPort / 1X HDMI / 1 DC In Port / 1X Ethernet 2.5 Port Wireless: Intel Dual Band Wireless-Wi-Fi 6 AX211 + BT M.2 Intel Dual Band Wireless-Wi-Fi 6 AX211 + BT M.2 Intel Dual Band Wireless-Wi-Fi 6 AX211 + BT M.2 Camera: 1080p IR webcam 1080p IR webcam 1080p IR webcam Weight: 7.25 lbs 7.25 lbs 7.25 lbs Dimensions: .98”(H) x 15.5”(W) x 10.9”(D) .98”(H) x 15.5”(W) x 10.9”(D) .98”(H) x 15.5”(W) x 10.9”(D)

Origin EON17-X: Design

There are plenty of ports including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for use on two 4K displays or one 8K display

The 4K display has fantastic image quality and performance

Not having SD card slot nor fingerprint scanner is disappointing

Compared to previous generations, Origin has said that the EON17-X is 13% lighter and 42% thinner. Considering the amount of components in the spec heavy gaming laptop, it still manages to weigh under 8lbs. Though it’ll still be a bit difficult to fit inside a mid-to-large backpack, it doesn’t feel as bulky as it potentially could have.

Looking at it closed, the most noticeable thing many will recognize are the customizable display rear which can feature HD UV printed panel or custom laser etching. The all black material used throughout really blends well with whatever custom panel used and feels adequately durable.

Beyond the various ventilation grills, it’s clear as day that there is a nice variety of ports. The right side are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with two USB-A 3.2 ports alongside headset and mic jack on the left. Having Thunderbolt 4 ports allows users to use two 4K displays or one 8K display for added measure.

On the rear are singular HDMI and Mini DisplayPort ports, ethernet 2.5 port, charging port and Kensington Lock port. It would have been nice to have an SD card slot for creatives alongside a fingerprint reader for security purposes.

The EON17-X opens about an inch near where the bottom panel ends to reveal the gorgeous 17-inch 4K display with full HD webcam at the top. From general browsing to playing stunning AAA games, this is one of the best laptop displays in its class.

Having the 140Hz refresh rate ensures games and videos are relatively smooth. Colors are crisp and vivid while offering really good general image quality. As an added cherry on top, the display also features G-Sync too. Gamers who want a higher 240Hz refresh rate can try the 1440p configuration if needed.

At the bottom half is a lovely keyboard featuring per-key RGB lighting. Those personalizations in lighting can be customized through the featured Control Center app that also features performance options but more on that later. It felt good using the keyboard as it offered both comfortable keystrokes and plenty of function keys.

Even the touchpad is smooth to use during general and creative tasks. Of course, it’s best to use a gaming mouse if trying to play genres including shooters and the like.

Design score: 4 / 5

Origin EON17-X: Performance

Handles AAA gaming at 4K resolutions at max settings really well

Fans can get obnoxiously loud

There are several performance modes through the Control Center app

Origin EON17-X Benchmarks Here's how the Origin EON17-X performed in our suite of benchmark tests:

3DMark Night Raid: 40,694; Fire Strike: 30,845; Time Spy: 19,778

GeekBench 5: 1,994 (single-core); 18,463 (multi-core)

CineBenchR23: 24,956 (multi-core)

Total War: Warhammer III (1080p, Ultra): 121 fps; (1080p, Low): 163 fps

Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p, Ultra): 92 fps; (1080p, Low): 107 fps

Dirt 5 (1080p, Ultra): 148 fps; (1080p, Low): 203 fps

PCMark 10 Battery Life: 3 hours and 16 minutes

There isn't a modern game that the Origin EON17-X can't handle. The review configuration we received with the Intel i9-13900HX and Nvidia RTX 4090 can handle 4K resolution gaming at max settings while maintaining respectable frame rates.

During our benchmark tests, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to get 92 frames per second at 1080p. Playing at 4K with the same settings and ray tracing gave an average in the low 60s. Users who want higher frame rates can utilize DLSS for image upscaling if that's not enough.

The same results came during our time trying out Dirt 5 which provided 148 fps average at 1080p with max settings. Playing the rally racer at 4K allowed the game to hover around 100 fps as well.

When it came to everyday usage, we were able to get high frame rates at 4K resolution on games including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Need for Speed Unbound and Forza Horizon 5. Meanwhile, it was fairly easy to create and export 4K video through Adobe Premiere Pro as well.

Be mindful that when maximizing system resources, the cooling system will have the fans running at high volume. This can be trouble if using the EON17-X without headphones as it can intrude a rather unflattering speaker system. One way to quiet it down is through the Control Center app which has a quiet mode outside of various performance modes.

The internal speakers have Sound Blaster Pro audio support but general audio quality is subpar in addition to lacking good volume. We suggest picking up one of the best PC gaming headsets you can when using the gaming laptop. Go on, you can afford it.

Performance score: 4.5 / 5

Origin EON17-X: Battery Life

Battery life is marketed for about 6.5 hours

During test we got around 4 hours of usage

Charging to full takes a few hours max

As with many high powered laptops of its nature, don’t expect very much battery life out of the Origin EON17-X. Origin estimates up to 6 ½ hours between charges but we weren’t able to reach that during tests. Using PCMark 10 Battery Life tests, we only received around 3 hours and 16 minutes.

Taking the EON17-X to bed to work on editorials through Google Docs, the gaming laptop reached around four hours before shutting down. Part of that was turning off various settings like keyboard lighting, dimming the screen a bit and putting on Power Saving mode through the Control Center app. Individuals taking a bi-coastal flight may barely make it with the EON17-X.

Charging the device through the rear power port may take around two hours and the power brick that’s included is a bit hefty as well. Again, this is expected when dealing with gaming laptops of this nature.

Battery score: 3 / 5

Should you buy the Origin EON17-X?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Origin EON17-X Attributes Notes Rating Value One of the most powerful gaming laptops available on the market, there’s plenty of configurations to make both visually and performance wise. Then there’s Origin’s excellent customer service. 4.5 / 5 Design Being able to customize the back panel adds a nice personalized touch to a hyper aggressive looking gaming desktop. From the gorgeous 4K display to RGB keyboard with per-key lighting, the design is both nice to look at and efficient. 4 / 5 Performance Having a top notch Intel i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU combo ensures gamers will be able to play all of the latest releases at max settings with 4K and enjoy high refresh rates. Just be mindful that it’ll sound like a fighter jet to stay cool. 4.5 / 5 Battery life Battery life isn’t expected to be the greatest with an average of around four hours. While unplugged, users won’t be able to put the true performance power to work anyway. 3 / 5 Final score The Origin EON17-X is a commanding gaming laptop that makes the most of its top tier performance and high price tag. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You want an absolutely powerful gaming laptop without thought of cost

It doesn’t matter what configuration one is interested in, the Origin EON17-X shines when it comes down to performance. From 1440p to 4K, it can handle pretty much anything.

You require some personal customization in your gaming laptop

There are so many options in how potential buyers may want their gaming laptop including visual, performance, storage and warranty.

You want a quality high resolution display and refresh rate

The 4K display offered on the EON17-X provides great image quality and has a 140Hz refresh rate. If screen resolution doesn’t matter much, there’s also a 1440p option that has an even higher refresh rate of 240Hz.

Don't buy it if...

You need a more affordable gaming laptop

Nah, this ain't it.

You want a quieter gaming laptop

All of that power means some serious cooling solutions and those fans get loud when operating on all cylinders.

You are a creative who wants an easier process and added security

Considering how expensive the EON17-X is, it would be nice to have some form of biometric security like a fingerprint scanner. Also, creatives may miss the lack of an SD card slot.

