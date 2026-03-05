Big savings for students and professionals — Microsoft’s Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X Plus, Copilot AI and 16GB RAM is £350 off

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop just got a huge price cut at Amazon, and it’s a great deal for a brand-new Copilot+ PC.

Right now, the 7th Edition Surface Laptop is now £892 (was £1249) at Amazon. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a modern AI-focused Windows machine with a sharp display and plenty of performance, this Amazon deal is one not to be missed.

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x memory, a combo that will keep everything running smoothly, whether you’re juggling documents, editing photos, or bouncing between dozens of browser tabs.

Today's top Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

Save £357.36 Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £891.64 at Amazon Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (7th Edition) is a sleek 13.8in machine powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x memory and a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 and includes Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC features, a sharp HDR touchscreen display, AI-enhanced camera tools, and a lightweight aluminum design.

For storage you get a 512GB SSD, which offers plenty of room for files and fast load times across Windows 11.

The Surface Laptop also features Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience, which lets you run AI tasks directly on the system. Tapping the dedicated Copilot key launches Microsoft’s AI assistant instantly, and from there you can generate ideas, draft content, or search through files and activity using natural language.

Video calls also get a boost from the built-in AI-enhanced Studio Camera. The HD cameras and smart lighting adjustments help keep you looking clear and properly lit whether you’re on a quick meeting or a long conference call.

The 13.8in touchscreen display looks excellent for both work and entertainment, and HDR technology delivers brighter whites, deeper blacks, and a wider range of colours.

Despite the power inside, the laptop stays very portable at about 1.22kg. The aluminium body keeps things durable while the slim profile makes it easy to carry around all day.

For an AI-ready laptop for work and study, this is a superb deal - although it's tagged as a Limited Time Deal, so I don't expect this discount to last.

For more options, take a look at our round up of the best business laptops, and best laptops for students.