The Xiaomi 14 Ultra could follow the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a titanium treatment

Xiaomi may introduce a titanium-framed version of its upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship phone, according to a new rumor.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 series, comprising the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, will be announced on February 25 to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 expo in Barcelona, which kicks off on February 26.

And according to a tipster on Chinese social media network Weibo, as reported by GSMarena , Xiaomi will also release a titanium version of the 14 Ultra alongside the aluminum Ultra, which will be equipped with a fixed 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The same tipster says the base aluminum Xiaomi 14 Ultra will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with other models rumored to sport 16GB / 516GB, and 16GB / 1TB configurations. It’s worth noting, though, that these specs relate to the phones that will apparently be released in China, and the specs for the phones released in Europe and elsewhere may differ.

A third leak, via GizmoChina , claims pricing for the possible titanium Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be around CNY 8,000, which converts to around £880 / AUS$1,700; however, those prices are only a rough guide, and we’d expect the actual prices to be higher.

In addition to the rumored specs above, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as well as LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which would put it in line with other 2024 flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The phone is rumored to have a 6.73-inch AMOLED, QHD+, 120Hz curved display, and a 5,300mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It's expected to come with Xiaomi’s HyperOS, which is based on Android 14 , and replaced the discontinued MIUI OS.

What's all the fuss about titanium?

If titanium is used, Xiaomi will be one of the few manufacturers using the super-strong and heat-resistant metal for its premium flagship phones, following in the footsteps of the iPhone 15 Pro , iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra .

It's no surprise phone manufacturers would want to embrace the use of titanium as it's one of the hardest metals on the planet, and is widely used in the construction of ships and spacecraft, as well as in the human body for joint replacements.

So far, we've been impressed with the use of titanium in some of the best phones of the year so far; titanium could have been a gimmick but it's actually great on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra.