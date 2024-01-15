Xiaomi unveils five new phones, with specs topping out at 200MP cameras and 120W charging

Xiaomi has started the year with a bang, unveiling five new Redmi Note phones, with the higher-end handsets in the new range in particular sporting some impressively high-end features.

The new range comprises the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, the Redmi Note 13 5G, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13.

Of these, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is the most high-end, as you probably guessed. It has a 6.67-inch 1220 x 2712 120Hz screen, an IP68 rating (meaning it’s got as much water resistance as most of the best phones), a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging.

Image 1 of 4 The The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi) The The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

That’s extremely fast charging, and can juice the phone from empty to 100% in just 19 minutes. The phone also has a 200MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP macro, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro are similar, but some of the specs are a little less headline-grabbing. They only have an IP54 rating for one, so they’re less water resistant. They also offer only 67W charging – though that’s still very fast – and the 13 Pro 5G has a slightly larger battery than the Note 13 Pro Plus 5G at 5,100mAh.

Their chipsets differ too, with the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G having a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra. The latter of those phones has a slightly lower-resolution 1080 x 2400 screen too.

Below the Pros

Next we come to the Redmi Note 13 5G, which has a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an IP54 rating, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, and a triple-lens camera, with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide one, and a 2MP macro one, plus a 16MP camera on the front.

Finally, there’s the Redmi Note 13, which is similar to the Note 13 5G, but with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and of course no 5G.

Most of these phones will be available to buy direct from mi.com on January 18 in the UK, with other stores getting them shortly after – though currently there’s no confirmed on-sale date for the Redmi Note 13 Pro.

Starting prices range from just £199 (around $255 / AU$380) for the Redmi Note 13, to £449 (roughly $570 / AU$860) for the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, so even the top model has a mid-range price tag. We don’t currently have pricing or availability details for the US or Australia, and there’s a high chance these best Xiaomi phone contenders won’t come to either country, since they aren’t major markets for Xiaomi.