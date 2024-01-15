Vodafone’s just hiked the prices on its phone plans – are they still good value?

Vodafone has quietly increased the cost of its mobile plans, with each plan going up by AU$4 a month.

While the price hike only affects new customers, it’s the second time in a year that Vodafone has raised the cost of its mobile plans. Back in April 2023, the majority of Vodafone’s existing postpaid customers were hit with an increase of AU$5 a month.

Vodafone is adding more data to each plan as part of the price rise, but the price increase means that Vodafone’s mobile plans now cost the same as Optus’. Previously, Vodafone was able to distinguish itself from the big three by offering the cheapest plans – not so anymore.

The table below is a comparison of Vodafone’s old vs new pricing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vodafone plan changes as of January 15, 2024 Plan name Old plans New plans Small 40GB – AU$45p/m 50GB – AU$49p/m Medium 150GB – AU$55p/m 180GB – AU$59p/m Large 300GB – AU$65p/m 360GB – AU$69p/m

Is Vodafone still good value?

We’d argue that yes, Vodafone’s plans are still good value, particularly if you want to be with a major telco or you need a new phone you can pay off over time. Vodafone is also a good choice if you frequently travel overseas, as you only need to pay an extra AU$5 a day to use your phone plan as normal (available in over 100 countries).

While the best Vodafone mobile plans now cost the same as Optus’ offerings, you generally get more data with Vodafone – with one notable exception, Optus’ 500GB Plus plan, which costs AU$69 a month for your first 12 months, then increases to AU$89 each month ongoing.

While we think that Vodafone is still the winner in value for money among the three major telcos, it’s not the only aspect to consider when choosing a phone provider. Mobile coverage is also important, and Vodafone’s 4G and 5G footprint is smaller than both Telstra and Optus.

With that said, your options for a good-value mobile plan really open up if you consider smaller providers, known as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). These telcos essentially buy access to one of the big three’s networks, and then resell it onto you at a cheaper price.

These telcos are great alternatives if you’ve already got a phone you’re happy with, or you can buy your next phone outright. We have a dedicated guide to the best SIM-only plans, but here’s our pick for January.

Our pick: best for most people

Spintel | 25GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$14p/m (first 6 months, then AU$22p/m) Spintel is our top pick for those looking for a new SIM-only plan. The intro offer is super cheap, costing just AU$14 a month for your first six months on the plan. After that, the ongoing cost only increases to AU$22, which is significantly less than what you’d pay with any of the major telcos. Considering the average person uses 15.9GB of mobile data every month, according to the ACCC’s most recent Internet Activity Report, Spintel’s 25GB data cap should be plenty for most people. Total minimum cost is AU$14 | Total cost for first year: AU$216 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$264

SIM-only deals under AU$40 a month

Looking for more alternatives? Here’s a look at some SIM-only plans for well under AU$40 a month.