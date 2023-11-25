The OnePlus 12 gets three confirmed colors – and one retro rumor

We know that the OnePlus 12 is going to be unveiled on December 4, and we now also know the colors it's going to come in – and there's also talk of a more retro-inspired finish for the casing making a return too.

Over on Chinese social media site Weibo (via Notebookcheck), OnePlus has confirmed that we'll get black, green and white colors for the upcoming flagship, with black and green making a return from the OnePlus 11 launched right at the start of this year.

"The three colors we have carefully polished are not only the three most popular colors among users, but they are also gifts about time and growth," says OnePlus in its post (via Google Translate, which may not be entirely accurate).

We haven't had many official confirmations about this phone, but the colors are now one of them, as is the launch date: we'll see the phone show up on December 4 in China, with a global roll out likely sometime early in 2024.

Wood-effect casing returning?

Meanwhile, prolific tipster Digital Chat Station has also taken to Weibo to tease a wood grain finish for the back of the OnePlus 12 – something that we previously saw with the OnePlus One all the way back in 2014.

With the original OnePlus phone, the wood effect was available as a replaceable back cover for the handset. It's not clear whether that's what OnePlus will do again here, or whether it'll be a more conventional case that has the wooden effect on it.

Nevertheless, it seems to be a nod towards ten years of OnePlus phones, and it gives users another option for the finish of the OnePlus phone. All will be revealed in a week and a bit's time, and we will of course be covering the event as it happens.

In terms of other rumors we've heard about this device, it sounds like the OnePlus 12 will feature a familiar rear camera array, better protection against dust and water, and a larger battery capacity than its immediate predecessor.

