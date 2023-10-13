The OnePlus 12 might have a massive screen and 24GB of RAM

The OnePlus 12 could be an impressively big upgrade over the OnePlus 11 in some ways, with the latest leak suggesting we’ll see substantial changes to the screen, the RAM, and the storage.

This comes from leaker Digital Chat Station, writing on Chinese social media site Weibo (via GSMArena). They claim that the OnePlus 12 will have a 6.82-inch screen, which would be a bit bigger than the already large 6.7-inch OnePlus 11.

That size would also make it slightly larger than the display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (6.7 inches) and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (6.8 inches).

But the screen isn’t just getting bigger according to this leak, it’s also getting brighter, with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. That’s double what the OnePlus 11 is capable of, and it’s a claim that’s in line with an earlier leak, stating that the OnePlus 12’s peak brightness would be over 2,000 nits.

As impressive a jump as that would be though, it would only make the screen slightly brighter than the 2,400 nits of the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Other leaked screen details include that the refresh rate will unsurprisingly apparently be 120Hz, and the resolution will be 1440 x 3168, which is similar to the 1440 x 3216 of the OnePlus 11.

Twice the storage and loads of RAM

As well as screen specs, this leaker also claims that the OnePlus 12 will come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For reference, the OnePlus 11 in most regions tops out at 16GB / 256GB, though in China there’s a 16GB / 512GB model.

In any case, that would make for a huge upgrade to both the RAM and the storage, though as this leak comes from a Chinese leaker it’s possible that this version will also only be available in China.

But a OnePlus 12 with a bigger, brighter screen coupled with that much RAM and storage could more readily stand up to the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, so we hope this is available globally.

Of course, none of this is confirmed just yet so we’d take it all with a pinch of salt, especially as previous leaks suggested the OnePlus 12 would stick with a 6.7-inch screen.

We should find out the truth soon, as leaks suggest the OnePlus 12 will get its Chinese launch in December 2023, with a global launch in January or February. Whenever the launch does happen, you’ll find all the details here on TechRadar.

