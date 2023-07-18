The OnePlus 12’s release date may have just been leaked

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be launching at the end of 2023, according to one prominent tipster. This follows the same pattern as the OnePlus 11 , which debuted in China in December 2022 but wasn’t available internationally until February 2023.

Fresh talk of a release date for the OnePlus 12 comes from Yogesh Brar, a popular tipster who has previously shared accurate reports about other upcoming Android phones. In this latest tweet, Brar also shared news about a plethora of other OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus Nord CE 3, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, and the much-anticipated OnePlus foldable , recently claimed to be the OnePlus Open , saying it would launch in August.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 : AugustOnePlus Ace2 Pro : AugustOnePlus Foldable : AugustOnePlus 12 : Dec (China), Feb (Global)They might fit a new R model in-betweenJuly 18, 2023 See more

Brar had previously leaked the specs of the OnePlus 12, claiming it will come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an upgraded set of cameras – including a 50MP main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP periscopic telephoto lens – alongside a 5,000mAh battery and the same 100W fast-charging as the OnePlus 11.

Building on solid ground

Though the OnePlus 12 specs and the OnePlus 11 look similar on paper (if Brar is accurate in his predictions), there’s something to be said for building on a solid, tested platform.

As for OnePlus, the company has settled into a pleasant state of reliability. Its current flagship, the OnePlus 11, is currently one of the best Android phones available, and its first tablet – the OnePlus Pad – one of the best Android tablets .